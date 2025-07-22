The Mississippi Art Colony: Mississippi’s best-kept creative secret

The Smithsonian has recognized the creative community as the oldest artist-run organization of its kind in the United States.

Something truly magical has been happening in the Magnolia State for over 75 years — the Mississippi Art Colony. The artist-run community happens to be our state’s longest-standing and most quietly influential creative tradition.

Recognized by the Smithsonian as the oldest artist-run organization of its kind in the United States, the Mississippi Art Colony is one of Mississippi’s best-kept secrets. But for those who’ve experienced it, there’s nothing secret about its impact.

It all began in the spring of 1948, when Mrs. D.C. Latimer, artists Karl and Mildred Wolfe, and resort owners Hosford and John Fontaine took a walk around the grounds of the historic Allison’s Wells Hotel in Way, Mississippi. Inspired by the natural beauty and quiet charm of the area, they posed a question: Wouldn’t this be the perfect place for an art colony? And just like that, a powerful idea took root.

(Photo from Mississippi Art Colony on Facebook)

The first official workshop launched that October, and by all accounts, it was a hit! Twenty artists gathered for a week of painting, sketching, demonstrations, critiques, and creative camaraderie.

What began as a beautiful idea quickly evolved into a thriving creative community. By 1950, the Colony had elected officers, organized scholarships for college and high school students, and was offering fully immersive artistic experiences twice a year. And for many years, it all took place at the serene and elegant Allison’s Wells—complete with horse rides, poolside chats, tea with the Fontaines, and even an “Artists and Models Ball!”

But in January of 1963, tragedy struck. A fire destroyed the Allison’s Wells Hotel, along with its priceless collection of paintings and antiques. The loss was enormous. Yet, like so many Mississippi stories, what followed was a tale of resilience and determination.

Not even six months after the fire, members of the Colony regrouped at Stafford Springs near Heidelberg. A former chicken house was converted into a light-filled art studio, complete with a bathroom (a step up from its feathered past!). It was scrappy and humble, but it worked, and the creativity never slowed down. The newly named Mississippi Art Colony swung right back into action.

Those years brought murals on the walls, hayrides in the woods, and late-night art happenings that were equal parts fun and innovative. Even the teaching methods evolved, with both beginners and professionals welcomed and challenged in new ways.

In 1970, the Colony moved to the Pinehurst Hotel in Laurel, trading rural scenery for a city location. But urban renewal soon forced another move, and in the fall of 1973, the Mississippi Art Colony found its true home for the next 48 years—Camp Henry S. Jacobs in Utica. Nestled among pine trees and lakes, with cabins, studios, and nature trails, it became the perfect setting for what had grown into a powerful artistic institution.

Workshops became more structured, lasting five days, and were held consistently in April and September, attracting artists from across the state and region. A juried show was introduced. Scholarships continued. And, perhaps most importantly, the Colony remained entirely artist-run.

In 2021, the Colony made its most recent move to Lake Tiak-O’Khata in Louisville, Mississippi. Here, surrounded by natural beauty and supported by modern amenities, artists gather twice a year for weeklong workshops. Each session begins on a Monday with a meet-and-greet dinner and a talk by a visiting artist, who guides, critiques, and mentors participants throughout the week, culminating in a Saturday morning critique and celebration of the art produced.

Attendance is by invitation only, and members nominate new artists to join the fold. A scholarship is awarded each session to help support emerging talent, and the sense of community is stronger than ever.

Behind it all is a team of volunteers—artists doing the hard work of organizing, promoting, scheduling, and funding the workshops. The only paid role is that of the Workshop Director. Everyone else pitches in, driven by passion and a shared love of art and community.

(Photo from Mississippi Art Colony on Facebook)

Today, the Mississippi Art Colony continues to thrive, and the Colony’s legacy is now preserved in the Smithsonian Institution’s “American Arts” Collection, and rightfully so. This artist-led, artist-loved, and artist-powered institution has left an indelible mark on Mississippi’s creative history.

“This gifted group of artists working in the land that nurtured James Audubon, Walter Anderson, Marie Hull, and George Ohr, to name a few, work together with an intensity that easily produces masterworks. The Mississippi Art Colony is another one of Mississippi’s secret treasures.”~Jean Loeb, Mississippi Art Colony

The Colony is not just a workshop, it’s a tradition, and a place where Mississippi artists go to reconnect with their craft, be inspired by their peers, and create something extraordinary.

To learn more about the Mississippi Art Colony or support its mission, visit here.

Because in Mississippi, art isn’t just something we do—it’s who we are.