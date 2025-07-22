Magnolia Mornings: July 22, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Mississippi benefiting from reshoring of manufacturing jobs

(Photo from Reshoring Initiative 2024 report)

Governor Tate Reeves shared a report from the Reshoring Initiative on Monday that showed Mississippi has been ranked among the top 10 states for jobs created by reshoring. The full Reshoring Initiative report is available here.

Reshoring is the process of returning manufacturing and production jobs to the United States from overseas.

The report states that Mississippi ranked #7 in the country in 2024, having reshored 10,746 jobs. Projected data for 2025, based on Q1 information, places the state at #3, with 12,084 jobs being reshored. The key sectors driving reshoring growth include transportation equipment, electronics and wood and paper products. These industries are among those experiencing the highest year-over-year increases in reshoring activity, with transportation equipment jobs up 139%, wood and paper products up 172%, and plastics and rubber up 126%.

As global markets shift, Mississippi is setting records in economic development and breaking new ground across the state. We are truly helping strengthen America’s economy – and we’re just getting started. Mississippi continues to make history,” Governor Reeves stated.

2. D’Iberville’s Promenade shopping center sold

(From CBL Properties)

CBL Properties headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee announced Monday that it had closed on the sale of The Promenade, a 621,000-square-foot open-air center located in D’Iberville for $83.1 million.

The buyer of the property was not disclosed by CBL Properties.

Stephen D. Lebovitz, CBL’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement that the sale generates significant cash proceeds that the company intends to put to work at higher cash yields as part of our portfolio optimization strategy.

The Promenade features many national chains such as Target, Best Buy, DICK’S Sporting Goods, PetSmart, ULTA Beauty, Old Navy, Buffalo Wild Wings, Olive Garden, Bath & Body Works and more.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump Admin. releases documents on Martin Luther King Jr. assassination

FILE – In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. (AP File Photo)

As reported by the New York Times, “More than 6,000 documents related to the 1968 assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., totaling nearly a quarter-million pages, were posted to the website of the National Archives late Monday afternoon, in what the administration hailed as a triumph of transparency.”

“But several noted King historians said they had found little in the way of new revelations about the death of the civil rights leader in the documents, and noted that the trove does not include F.B.I. wiretap recordings of Dr. King and other materials that remain under court seal until 2027,” NYT reported.

NYT went on to report, “Trump administration officials said the King assassination documents include notes on the leads pursued by investigators, interviews with people who knew his killer, James Earl Ray, and previously unreleased details of interactions with foreign intelligence services during the manhunt for Mr. Ray.”

2. First major crypto legislation signed into law

(Photo from the White House on X)

The Hill reports that President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law on Friday, “enacting the first major cryptocurrency legislation.”

“The bill, which sets up a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins, reached Trump’s desk after a tumultuous week in the House, in which competing GOP factions revolted over a trio of crypto bills,” The Hill reported. “The chaos brought the House floor to a standstill and resulted in the longest vote on record in the chamber. Republican leaders struck a deal late Wednesday night to move forward with consideration of the bills, unfreezing the floor and allowing votes to proceed on Thursday.”

The Hill added, “The House ultimately voted 308-122 to pass the GENIUS Act, with 102 Democrats joining most Republicans to support the legislation.”

Sports

1. USM players earn preseason Sun Belt honors

(Photo from USM Athletics)

Southern Miss football was well represented on the 2025 preseason All-Sun Belt team released at the conference’s media days on Monday.

Golden Eagle quarterback Braylon Braxton, the reigning SBC Newcomer of the Year at Marshall last season, highlighted the group by being named Sun Belt preseason Offensive Player of the the Year and first-team quarterback.

Also on the first team was defensive lineman Brodarius Lewis, defensive back Josh Moten and return specialist Ian Foster.

Tight end Kyirin Heath was listed on the second team.

2. MSU soccer’s Izquierdo signs pro contract in Mexico

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

Mississippi State Athletics says Bulldog women’s soccer standout Ilana Izquierdo has signed a professional contract with Atletico San Luis in Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil.

The school said Izquierdo played the 2023-24 seasons in Starkville and was a key member of the Bulldogs’ 2024 SEC Championship team. She was a Second Team All-SEC selection last year and finished her MSU career with 38 matches started, six goals and seven assists.

In her first season as a Bulldog, Izquierdo led the team with a program-record 2,097 minutes played.

Markets & Business

1. S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs

CNBC reports that stock futures were little changed Tuesday, “a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit fresh records.”

“Both indexes hit new all-time intraday highs and closed at records, aided by a pre-earnings jump in Alphabet,” CNBC reported. “The Dow underperformed and ended the day marginally lower.”

CNBC continued, “Investors are turning to a big week for second-quarter financial results. So far, more than 60 S&P 500 companies have reported, with more than 85% of those topping analysts’ estimates, according to FactSet data. Eyes are on commentary from companies about macroeconomic certainty, the impact of tariffs and details on demand and spending related to artificial intelligence.”

2. Amazon said it wouldn’t raise prices until it did

The Wall Street Journal reports that while in April Amazon said it would hold the line on prices amid the tariff negotiations between the White House and other countries, the company has raised prices on nearly 2,500 items.

“In the five months since President Trump first announced sweeping tariffs, Amazon quietly raised prices on low-cost products such as deodorant, protein shakes and pet care items, a Wall Street Journal analysis of nearly 2,500 items found.” WSJ reported. “The Journal’s analysis of prices from e-commerce data firm Traject Data found that while Amazon’s price rose on 1,200 of its cheapest household goods, competitor Walmart lowered prices on the same items by nearly 2%.”

WSJ noted, “The divergent strategies show how major retailers are reshaping prices on popular products as uncertainty about tariffs drags on.”