Taste & Sip: A summer picnic experience

We are officially into the dog days of summer. It’s hot. It’s humid. No one wants to go outside, but… it’s summer. But people want to do summer things, like enjoy a picnic.

Taste & Sip, an event planning company in Jackson, has just the thing to cure your summertime blues. Their Summer Picnic Experience will be held Saturday, July 19, at The Plant Venue.

There will be food and cocktails, and great vibes are guaranteed.

This “curated summer experience” will be like nothing you’ve ever experienced. The lively afternoon event begins at 3 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m. Guests will be treated to curated rounds of small plates perfectly paired with craft cocktails. This unique foodie experience is an ideal way to celebrate summer: inside, with plenty of cool air conditioning.

There will be picnic-style seating around the venue, but feel free to bring a picnic blanket or chairs.

(Photo from The Plant Venue)

Be sure to wear your best Instagram-worthy summer attire – think stylish and comfortable.

Feel free to dance to the DJ-curated summer playlist, and should the competitive spirit hit you, there will be lawn games and more.

The Plant Venue is located on Commerce Street, in the Fondren Warehouse District. It’s a one-of-a-kind urban space – a pipe plant built in the 1960s that was abandoned before being brought back to life with an inspiring renovation. Now it’s a contemporary event space that supports Jackson’s thriving creative event scene.

So, don’t worry about the rising temperatures outside. Gather your friends and step inside the Plant Venue for a taste and sip of summer picnic fun.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite.