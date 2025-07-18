Skip to content
Home
>
Culture
>
Taste & Sip: A summer picnic...

Taste & Sip: A summer picnic experience

By: Susan Marquez - July 18, 2025

(Photo from The Plant Venue)

  • Guests will be treated to curated rounds of small plates perfectly paired with craft cocktails.

We are officially into the dog days of summer. It’s hot. It’s humid. No one wants to go outside, but… it’s summer. But people want to do summer things, like enjoy a picnic. 

Taste & Sip, an event planning company in Jackson, has just the thing to cure your summertime blues. Their Summer Picnic Experience will be held Saturday, July 19, at The Plant Venue. 

There will be food and cocktails, and great vibes are guaranteed.

This “curated summer experience” will be like nothing you’ve ever experienced. The lively afternoon event begins at 3 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m. Guests will be treated to curated rounds of small plates perfectly paired with craft cocktails. This unique foodie experience is an ideal way to celebrate summer: inside, with plenty of cool air conditioning. 

There will be picnic-style seating around the venue, but feel free to bring a picnic blanket or chairs. 

(Photo from The Plant Venue)

Be sure to wear your best Instagram-worthy summer attire – think stylish and comfortable.

Feel free to dance to the DJ-curated summer playlist, and should the competitive spirit hit you, there will be lawn games and more. 

The Plant Venue is located on Commerce Street, in the Fondren Warehouse District. It’s a one-of-a-kind urban space – a pipe plant built in the 1960s that was abandoned before being brought back to life with an inspiring renovation. Now it’s a contemporary event space that supports Jackson’s thriving creative event scene.

So, don’t worry about the rising temperatures outside. Gather your friends and step inside the Plant Venue for a taste and sip of summer picnic fun.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Susan Marquez
Susan Marquez serves as Magnolia Tribune's Culture Editor. Since 2001, Susan Marquez has been writing about people, places, spaces, events, music, businesses, food, and travel. The things that make life interesting. A prolific writer, Susan has written over 3,000 pieces for a wide variety of publications.
More Like This
More From This Author
Culture  |  Susan Marquez  • 
July 10, 2025

Mississippi restaurants included on prestigious list
Culture  |  Susan Marquez  • 
July 1, 2025

What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in July 2025
Culture  |  Susan Marquez  • 
June 19, 2025

Jackson’s Levure features all natural wines
Previous Story
Culture  |  Susan Marquez  • 
July 17, 2025

Chef Nicholas Gipson’s down home mushrooms

Culture

Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
July 18, 2025

Are you a grumbler?
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
July 17, 2025

An explanation of trials
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
July 16, 2025

Claiming God’s promises