Some Alcorn students at Lorman to be housed in hotel while dorm repairs conclude

By: Jeremy Pittari - July 18, 2025

(Photo from Alcorn State University)

  • IHL approved a 123-day contract with Magnolia Bluffs Hotel owned by Magnolia Bluffs Casino for overflow housing.

Due to necessary repairs, some students attending the Lorman Campus of Alcorn State University will be housed in hotel rooms for about 123 days. 

The matter was approved during a special called meeting of the Board of Trustees for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning on Friday afternoon. 

From August 12 until December 14, about 100 students will be housed in 50 rooms at the Magnolia Bluffs Hotel in Natchez, which is owned by Magnolia Bluffs Casino. Two additional rooms are also being set aside for university staff who will provide oversight at the hotel, the Board stated.  

Since the hotel is located about 40 miles from the campus, transportation will be provided, Senior Associate Commissioner for Finance John Pearce noted.

“ASU plans to operate a shuttle service to transport students from the Natchez, Mississippi location to the Lorman Campus,” Pearce said. 

Students will also have access to shuttle services to Walmart on a weekly basis, as well as access to the hotel’s amenities. 

He also provided the Board with assurance about the potential for gambling by the students. 

“Although the Magnolia Bluffs Hotel is owned by the Magnolia Bluffs Casino, it’s located on the separate property approximately one mile from the Magnolia Bluffs Casino and no gaming activities are conducted on hotel premises.” Pearce explained.

The total cost of the contract is anticipated to be $528,900, or $86 per room per night, but it can be canceled with 10-days notice. The contract also includes an extension option with 30-days notice. 

Associate Commissioner for Real Estate and Facilities Brad Rowland said the overflow rooms are needed because of necessary mechanical work at Robinson Hall. That residential facility is capable of housing about 195 students. While the overflow housing contract with the hotel is set to last until December, there is a possibility access to beds at the Lorman Campus may occur earlier. 

“Robinson is expected to be back online sometime around October of this year, which will allow the university to bring about 200 beds back online prior to the fall semester ending,” Rowland described.

Work is also ongoing at the Burrus Hall, which has 290 beds, but that project will not be completed until the Spring, Rowland said. Both projects are being funded with Higher Education Emergency Relief funding that was part of the pandemic response under the CARES Act.

“It is important to note that these projects are funded with HEERF funds, which have federal deadlines that we have to have the project monies expended by,” Rowland elaborated.

While the initial deadline to expend those funds was the end of this year, Rowland believes a 120-day extension has been approved, pushing that deadline into April 2026. 

