Magnolia Mornings: July 18, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Miss. State marks 60th anniversary of Holmes’ admission

From right: Mississippi State President Mark E. Keenum and former Provost Jerry Gilbert present Dr. Richard Holmes with an honorary doctorate during 2011 graduation ceremonies at Humphrey Coliseum. (OPA photo from MSU)

Mississippi State is marking a pivotal moment in its history on July 19 – the 60th anniversary of Dr. Richard E. Holmes becoming the university’s first African American student.

On July 19, 1965, Holmes stepped onto campus and rather than being met with animosity and hate, his acceptance was relatively peaceful and calm, the school said.

Mississippi State said Holmes was admitted to MSU three years after James Meredith’s forced entry to the University of Mississippi. Meredith’s enrollment was backed by federal troops and triggered deadly rioting in 1962. Holmes’ acceptance also came one year after the “long hot summer” of 1964, when three young civil rights workers were murdered in Neshoba County. His enrollment, acceptance and academic journey with MSU marked a historic day for the university and the Magnolia State.

2. ICE arrests five employees at Jackson Mexican restaurant

A federal agent wears a badge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement while standing outside an immigration courtroom at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

WLBT reports that on Wednesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. ICE agents raided Agave Mexican Bar and Grill in Jackson.

“According to the owner, he said four males and one female employee were all handcuffed and placed under arrest while on the job,” WLBT reported. “On Madison County Detention Center’s website, there appear to have been eight undocumented immigrants arrested that day. However, it is unclear which among the eight are the five employees who were arrested.”

WLBT went to report, “Since the arrests took place, the Agave Mexican Bar and Grill has remained closed. It is unclear at this time when or if the restaurant will open its doors once again.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump directs AG Bondi to release relevant Epstein grand jury testimony

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks with reporters at the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As The Hill reports, “President Trump on Thursday said he was directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to release relevant grand jury testimony in the case of sex predator and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, a move that comes after his supporters for days pressed the government to produce more information in the case.”

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” Trump posted on Truth Social, as reported by The Hill.

“President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,” Bondi posted on X.

The Hill went on to report, “Trump’s announcement also came hours after The Wall Street Journal published a report detailing an alleged letter Trump wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. The letter, which Trump denied writing, featured several lines of text ‘framed by the outline of a naked woman,’ the Journal reported… The president late Thursday said he would sue The Wall Street Journal over the article…”

2. As Texas considers redistricting, Newsom wants California to do the same

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

The New York Times reports, “As Texas considers an extraordinary middecade redrawing of its maps to help Republicans win more seats in Congress and to satisfy President Trump, [California Governor Gavin] Newsom has said California should counter with a similar move to help Democrats.”

“Mr. Newsom, in suggesting that California play hardball politics, seems determined to show that he is a Democratic warrior trying to beat Republicans at their own game,” NYT reported.

NYT added, “Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, 220 to 212. Democrats are hoping to win control next year to thwart some of the president’s power.”

Sports

1. Southern Miss announces M-Club 2025 Hall of Fame

(Photo from USM Athletics)

On Thursday, the Southern Miss M-Club Alumni Association, in conjunction with the Department of Athletics, announced their seven-member 2025 Hall of Fame class.

The 2025 M-Club Hall of Fame inductees are:

Alexis Hall Adams (Women’s Basketball, 1988-91)

Deke Adams (Football, 1990-94)

Chris Clark (Football, 2003-07)

Tracy Lampley (Football, 2009-12)

Jeremy Parquet (Football, 2001-04)

Johnny Vitrano (Baseball, 1967-70 & Men’s Basketball, 1967-70)

Raquel Washington (Women’s Track & Field, 2004-06)

The class will be inducted at the M-Club Alumni Association Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Southern Oaks in Hattiesburg and then introduced at the home football game against Texas State the next day.

2. Ole Miss Athletics hires Bender as Associate AD

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics has hired Josh Bender as Associate Athletics Director for Marketing & Fan Engagement, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced Thursday.

Bender arrives in Oxford after three years as Assistant A.D. at Boise State. His career also includes two years of athletics marketing leadership at his alma mater Northern Iowa.

A native of Solon, Iowa, Bender earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from UNI in 2018 and added a master’s in 2020. He and his wife Kayla share a son, Peyton.

Markets & Business

1. Chevron to purchase Hess for $53 billion

The Wall Street Journal reports that an arbitration panel “has cleared the way for Chevron to close its $53 billion purchase of Hess, dismissing Exxon Mobil’s claim that it had a contractual right to bid for Hess’s crown-jewel assets in Guyana.”

“The ruling handed down Friday from the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris resolves an often tense and long-running dispute between the two largest descendants of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil monopoly over one of the world’s most coveted oil projects,” WSJ reported. “Chevron plans to move swiftly to close the deal, which it had originally struck in October 2023.”

WSJ noted, “Investors and analysts had said Chevron’s oil-and-gas portfolio needed a boost for it to have sufficient production growth after 2030. If the Hess deal had broken down, it would have had to seek another large acquisition target, they said.”

2. Wall Street on pace for winning week

CNBC reports that stock futures moved higher on Friday, “a day after the S&P 500 posted a record close, as traders awaited more earnings. The major U.S. stock benchmarks were also on track to post weekly gains.”

“The moves come after Wall Street saw a winning day. The S&P 500 finished 0.5% higher, closing at a new record after hitting an all-time high during the session,” CNBC reported. “The Nasdaq Composite gained about 0.7%, also reaching fresh intraday and closing records. The Dow climbed 0.5%.”

CNBC also reported, “Wall Street is on pace for a positive week, bolstered by optimism surrounding the latest earnings results.”