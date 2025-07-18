Applications open for new Mississippi Department of Public Safety Cadet Class

Here is your chance to join the state’s law enforcement team.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 70, scheduled to begin in February 2026. Those interested in a career in public safety are encouraged to apply today.

According to DPS, the Cadet Class 70 offers opportunities to serve across multiple divisions within the department, including the Highway Patrol, Commercial Transportation Enforcement, Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Narcotics, the Capitol Police, and the state’s Office of Homeland Security.

DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell said this is a great opportunity to begin a meaningful career in public service.

The 18-week training program will be held at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl.

Minimum qualifications required to be considered include:

Must be at least 21 years old

Must possess a high school diploma or GED

Must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Mississippi at the time of appointment

Must hold a valid driver’s license

Applicants are encouraged to apply early. To apply or learn more, visit here.