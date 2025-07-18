Skip to content
Applications open for new Mississippi Department of Public Safety Cadet Class

By: Frank Corder - July 18, 2025

  • Here is your chance to join the state’s law enforcement team.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 70, scheduled to begin in February 2026. Those interested in a career in public safety are encouraged to apply today.

According to DPS, the Cadet Class 70 offers opportunities to serve across multiple divisions within the department, including the Highway Patrol, Commercial Transportation Enforcement, Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Narcotics, the Capitol Police, and the state’s Office of Homeland Security.

DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell said this is a great opportunity to begin a meaningful career in public service.

The 18-week training program will be held at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl.

Minimum qualifications required to be considered include:

  • Must be at least 21 years old
  • Must possess a high school diploma or GED
  • Must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Mississippi at the time of appointment
  • Must hold a valid driver’s license

Applicants are encouraged to apply early. To apply or learn more, visit here.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
