Miss. State to offer first-of-its-kind construction management graduate degree

The Master of Science in Construction degree can be earned online or through in-person instruction.

Next month, Mississippi State University will begin offering an advanced degree in the field of construction.

The Master of Science in Construction was recently approved by the Board of Trustees for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning. The school said it will give graduates the skills they need to take on leadership roles in the field.

“Drawing on the strengths of the existing undergraduate program, the new Master of Science in Construction Management creates exciting new opportunities for students interested in this booming sector of the economy,” said Dean of the College of Architecture, Art and Design Angi Elsea Bourgeois.

Students interested in earning the graduate level degree have until August 1 to enroll in the upcoming fall semester.

Two tracks will be offered under the program, one focused on research and another more diverse professional track. The professional track will suit professionals in the sectors of architecture, construction and engineering.

The degree path will be housed under the Department of Building Construction Science and will be the state’s first and only graduate-level construction management program in the state.

Students can complete the coursework via online courses or through in-person classes offered at the Starkville campus. Curriculum offered in the degree path was developed in partnership with construction professionals, MSU alum and the Department of Building Science’s Industry Advisory Board to ensure it includes the most recent technology, project management trends and data.

Saeed Rokooei, Associate Proffessor and Graduate Program Director, said the close working relationship between the school’s faculty and industry professionals ensures that students will gain firsthand insight into current and future industry demands, preparing them for real-world challenges and opportunities.

“Our interdisciplinary approach, supported by strong industry partnerships, equips graduates with advanced technical knowledge and managerial skills—giving them a distinct advantage in the job market and empowering them to become leaders in the field,” Rokooei said.

Applications can be found on MSU’s website.