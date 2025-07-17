Skip to content
Gaming Commission grants east Biloxi casino, resort site approval

By: Frank Corder - July 17, 2025

  • Developers said they plan to construct a hotel, casino, and convention space on the Highway 90 property.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission has granted site approval for a new casino development in east Biloxi.

However, before Biloxi Capital, LLC can move forward, the developers must return to the Commission with documentation showing that they can financially meet the requirements of constructing, opening and operating a casino.

The location of the development will be along the east Biloxi Highway 90 corridor between the current Harrah’s property and the Hard Rock. The Biloxi Yacht Club will be to the new casino’s east.

The developers have owned the site since not long after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Mississippi Coast in 2005. The company reportedly spent $40 million on the site.

Developers said they plan to construct a 1,300-room hotel, 100,000-square-feet of casino space, and convention space on the 32-acre property.

This is the second site approval granted by the Gaming Commission in the last year.

In December, Tullis Gardens casino development was allowed to proceed pending settlement of tidelands issues with the Secretary of State’s office, which could take years as the matter works its way through the court system. The development would be significantly smaller than what is proposed by Biloxi Capital.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
