Chef Nicholas Gipson’s down home mushrooms

They say necessity is the mother of invention. Well, Chef Nicholas Gipson didn’t invent the mushroom, but he did find a way to grow the kind of mushrooms he wanted for the food he wanted to cook.

Nicholas served as the head chef at Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi, and before that, as a trainer for Logan’s Roadhouse at locations around the country. But restaurant life is difficult, with long hours. Work-life balance is often compromised. Nicolas made the decision to work as an electrician so that he could have more time with his family.

Once a chef…

The advantage of being a professional chef is having access to the ingredients needed to create a dish. When Nicholas wanted to make a pot of oyster mushroom soup, the only oyster he could find were the ones that came in shells. He couldn’t find oyster mushrooms to purchase anywhere along the Gulf Coast. But Nicholas wasn’t deterred.

Instead, he assembled a small tent in the corner of his bedroom to grow his own mushrooms. His wife, Katie, drew the line at adding a humidifier to the tent, so Nicholas moved his mushroom-growing operation to a small building next to their home.

As it turns out, Nicholas is pretty good at growing mushrooms. Soon, he was growing enough fabulous fungi to share with friends and family.

What started as a way to source an elusive ingredient for soup became a family business. His wife, mother, and children all help with Down Home Mushrooms, based in Saucier, Mississippi. The company now grows all kinds of mushrooms, including shiitake, lion’s mane, and king’s trumpet, and less-known varieties such as chestnut and pathfinder.

Like many start-up businesses, Nicholas began selling his fresh gourmet mushrooms at farmers markets along the Gulf Coast and in Hattiesburg. He then began selling directly to area restaurants, providing chefs with a product they’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.

As the business has grown, Nicholas has developed ancillary products, such as grow kits that he sells on the company website. He has become a popular speaker at garden clubs, and he enjoys showing others how they, too, can grow mushrooms at home.

Health benefits of mushrooms

Mushrooms are dense and meaty, and they pack a huge nutritional punch. They are loaded with vitamins and minerals that help the human body fight inflammation, provide antioxidants, promote lower cholesterol and gut health, and some mushrooms can even reduce cancer risk.

With so many health benefits from eating mushrooms, Nicholas has found ways to make that easier for everyone. He has collaborated with his brother, Timmy, who is a co-owner of the Mississippi Tea Company, to create a mushroom tea. Sold under the “Brothers Blend” label, flavors include Reishi Chai, Lion’s Apple Crumble, Vanilla Dream, and Blueberry Renew.

He has also worked with a coffee roaster in Hattiesburg to develop a mushroom coffee.

Nicholas has also developed mushroom seasoning and mushroom tinctures.