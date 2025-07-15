Magnolia Mornings: July 15, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

From left, Rep. Josh Hawkins; Sen. Daniel Sparks; Dr. Kristi Reece, assistant dean for the UMMC School of Nursing Oxford instructional site; nursing student Jack Taylor of Corinth; Dr. Tina Martin, dean of the UMMC School of Nursing; Dr. Glenn Boyce, chancellor of the University of Mississippi; Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor of health affairs; Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for health affairs; and Dr. Natalie Gaughf, assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs. (Photo from UMMC)

The University of Mississippi Medical Center cut the ribbon on its renovated School of Nursing in Oxford, complete with newly updated classrooms and labs at the South Oxford Center. The school said the goal is to boost the number of nurses in North Mississippi.

The state-of-the-art spaces were celebrated with a Wednesday ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by state, local and medical leaders.

UMMC said the School of Nursing has an enrollment of about 200 students in its Oxford traditional BSN and accelerated BSN programs. The renovation created a high-tech area designed for growing enrollment as well as flexibility and collaboration plus faculty office space.

2. NHC expects further tropical development in Gulf

(From the National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Center notes that recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that the area of low pressure located just offshore of the east coast of Florida is gradually becoming better defined. However, the shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized.

“This system is forecast to move westward across the Florida Peninsula today and tonight, then reach the northeastern Gulf by the middle part of this week. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression could form by the middle to latter part of this week as the system moves across the northeastern and north-central Gulf,” NHC’s statement said early Tuesday.



NHC said regardless of development, heavy rainfall could also cause flash flooding for portions of the north-central Gulf Coast during the middle to latter portions of this week.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump says McMahon moving forward to dismantle Dept. of Education

FILE – The U.S. Department of Education building is seen in Washington, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The Hill reports that President Trump on Monday said that Education Secretary Linda McMahon “will begin the process of dismantling the Education Department in the wake of the Supreme Court decision allowing the administration to resume layoffs at the agency.”

“The United States Supreme Court has handed a Major Victory to Parents and Students across the Country, by declaring the Trump Administration may proceed on returning the functions of the Department of Education BACK TO THE STATES. Now, with this GREAT Supreme Court Decision, our Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, may begin this very important process,” Trump said on Truth Social, as reported by The Hill.

The Hill noted, “The high court’s decision is a victory for Trump, enabling him to move forward with fulfilling one of his major campaign promises to end the federal agency’s work.”

2. Heads of Georgetown, UC Berkeley, CUNY to testify on campus antisemitism claims

(Photo: Scrumshus, Wikimedia Commons)

The New York Times reports that leaders from the City University of New York, Georgetown University and the University of California, Berkeley, will testify before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce about “the role of faculty, funding and ideology” in antisemitism.

“The three universities at Tuesday’s hearing have all had pro-Palestinian activism on their campuses,” NYT reported, adding, “There may be little upside to testifying before Congress, but declining a request to appear also poses a significant risk. Lawmakers can issue subpoenas compelling university leaders to testify. And appearing intransigent could prompt more scrutiny.”

NYT went on to report, “The leaders of the universities are expected to defend their efforts to improve conditions for Jewish students. Some have opposed calls to boycott Israel and created stricter protest policies. They are hoping to avoid the types of viral moments from the first two hearings.”

Sports

1. Miss. State celebrates record-breaking fundraising

Mississippi State Athletics says the department and the Bulldog Club shattered fundraising records in fiscal year 2025 to deliver the most successful 12 months of support in department history.

“Fueled by the generosity and commitment of Bulldog Club members, the department raised $84.6 million in donations and pledges,” MSU Athletics shared.

The school said the $84.6 million total more than doubled the department’s previous all-time fundraising record.

“Out of the 202 major gifts received this year, 10 were $1 million or more. Ten seven-figure gifts are more than the last 10 years combined and more than double the previous record from 2011,” MSU Athletics noted.

2. JSU’s Morgan earns SWAC Preseason honors

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

JSU Athletics said Morgan, a Second Team selection last year, also earned Preseason First Team honors to go along with the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year award after earning Offensive Most Valuable Player at the Cricket Celebration Bowl last season.

Morgan finished last season with 2,051 yards through the air on 150-of-234 passing, finishing the season 10-1 as a starter, including 10 consecutive wins. He also threw 19 touchdown passes with just eight interceptions, finishing with a 64.1 completion percentage. He also rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

Markets & Business

1. Investors await latest inflation, earnings reports

As the Wall Street Journal reports, “Inflation data and earnings from major banks will give investors dual snapshots of how the economy is bearing up Tuesday.”

“The consumer-price index for June, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, will shed light on how President Trump’s tariffs are feeding into the prices shoppers pay for goods and services. Economists forecast annual inflation picked up to 2.7%, according to a Wall Street Journal poll,” WSJ reported.

WSJ added, “Earnings from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will offer another window into economic activity. Their shares have outpaced the broader market, boosted by active trading desks, easing capital requirements and a pickup in dealmaking. Results are also due from asset managers BlackRock and State Street.”

2. Google investing $25 billion in data centers, AI infrastructure

FILE – The Google building is seen in New York, Feb. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

CNBC reports that “Google will invest $25 billion in data center and artificial intelligence infrastructure over the next two years in states across the biggest electric grid in the U.S., the technology company said Tuesday.”

“Google will also spend $3 billion to modernize two hydropower plants in Pennsylvania to help meet the growing power demand from data centers and AI in the region, according to the company,” CNBC reported.

CNBC continued, “The refurbishment of the Pennsylvania plants is part of broader a framework agreement that Google signed with Brookfield Asset Management to purchase 3,000 megawatts of hydroelectric power across the U.S.”