Five of Mississippi’s public universities named to 2025 Best Colleges list

Universities chosen were based on education quality, affordability and alumni outcomes.

Five of Mississippi’s eight public universities were included in the 2025 Best Colleges listing by Money, a data-driven financial website.

Of the 2,400 four-year public and private non-profit colleges across the nation, Money selected more than 700 to be named as one of its 2025 Best Colleges based on the quality of the education provided, how the alumni were managing after graduation, and the affordability of earning a degree.

The institutions in Mississippi selected for this year’s list are:

Alcorn State University

Delta State University

Mississippi State University

University of Mississippi

University of Southern Mississippi.

Of those listed, Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi received the highest star rankings at 3.5 stars out of 5 stars.

“This recognition shows we’re assisting prospective students and families looking for their best financial fit, while providing a big SEC school experience with a small school feel. MSU is a great option for students in terms of size, student involvement opportunities, career outcomes and affordability,” said MSU Director of Student Recruitment and Marketing Naron Remillard in a statement.

Delta State University and the University of Southern Mississippi both received a rating of 3 stars, while Alcorn State received a 2.5 star rating.

Ratings were also determined based on each institution’s graduation rate, estimated full cost of attendance, estimated cost with financial aid, and its acceptance rate.

The estimated full cost of attendance factors in more than just the cost of housing, tuition and food, but also includes indirect expenses such as books, transportation and the costs of basic daily needs.

The Mississippi school on Money’s list of Best Colleges with the highest acceptance rating was Delta State University at 100 percent followed by the University of Southern Mississippi and University of Mississippi at 99 and 98 percent, respectively. Alcorn State University had the lowest acceptance rate on this year’s list at 25 percent. Mississippi State University was listed at 76 percent.

Among Mississippi’s institutions that made the list, the university with the highest estimated full cost of attendance for the 2025-26 school year is Mississippi State University at $30,570. The University of Mississippi was a close second at $30,040, and the University of Southern Mississippi’s full cost was estimated to be $28,130.

Delta State had the lowest estimated full cost attendance at $23,380. Alcorn State’s was shown as $24,640.

Graduation rates, which were based on degree completion within 6 years, varied across those universities that made the list. Money reported that the University of Mississippi had the highest graduation rate at 68 percent, followed by Mississippi State University at 62 percent and the University of Southern Mississippi with 53 percent.

Money’s report states Alcorn and Delta State had graduation rates of 44 and 52 percent, respectively.

Jackson State University, Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi Valley State University were not on Money’s list this year.