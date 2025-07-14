PSC Commissioner Brown calls roll back of “green” subsidies a bold step to end market distortion

Part of the “one big, beautiful bill” ends taxpayer subsidies for wind and solar projects.

President Donald Trump (R) says for too long, the federal government has forced American taxpayers to subsidize “expensive and unreliable energy sources like wind and solar.” He has voiced support for fairness in the energy sector while removing the market distortions created by the subsidies.

That is why Trump says he issued an executive order last week following the passage of the “one big, beautiful bill” aimed at ending the massive cost of “the taxpayer handouts to unreliable energy sources.”

“The proliferation of these projects displaces affordable, reliable, dispatchable domestic energy sources, compromises our electric grid, and denigrates the beauty of our Nation’s natural landscape,” Trump outlined in the order. “Moreover, reliance on so-called ‘green’ subsidies threatens national security by making the United States dependent on supply chains controlled by foreign adversaries.”

The move was welcome news for Mississippi Public Service Commission chairman Chris Brown (R).

“Mississippi families and businesses deserve energy they can depend on, not intermittent power that destabilizes our electric grid,” said the Northern District Commissioner. “I thank President Trump for this bold step to end market-distorting subsidies that favor unreliable ‘green’ energy over strong, dispatchable sources like nuclear, coal, natural gas, and emerging technologies.”

As outlined in the order, the President directs Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to strictly enforce the termination of the clean electricity production and investment tax credits for wind and solar facilities with 45 days and order the Department of the Interior to remove preferential treatment for wind and solar. Trump also directs Bessent to implement the enhanced Foreign Entity of Concern restrictions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Commissioner Brown told Magnolia Tribune that he supports the shift back toward American energy independence and safeguarding U.S. national interests.

“Reliance on so‑called ‘green’ subsidies threatens national security by making the United States dependent on supply chains controlled by foreign adversaries,” Brown said.

Brown also backed the President’s call for competitive fairness in the energy sector, saying, “Wind and solar facilities often displace affordable, dispatchable energy, compromise our electric grid, and mar the natural beauty of our landscapes.”