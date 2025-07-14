Lottery generates over $113 million in revenue for roads, education in Fiscal Year 2025

A combined $691.7 million has been transferred to state funds since the lottery began in late 2019.

The Mississippi Lottery brought in over $113 million in revenue for the state in Fiscal Year 2025, which ended on June 30th.

“The Mississippi Lottery has made its final monthly transfer to the state for Fiscal Year 2025 with a transfer of $9,200,863.25, bringing the total amount generated for Mississippi during FY25 to $113,001,105.82,” the Lottery Corporation released on Monday.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt said the transfers demonstrate the Lottery’s commitment to supporting Mississippi’s long-term growth and success.

As part of the 2018 law that established the state lottery, the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge projects while the remainder is transferred to the Education Enhancement Fund.

According to the Lottery Corporation, since the Lottery’s launch in late 2019, a combined $691.7 million has been transferred to state funds with $470.7 million going to the State Highway Fund and another $221 million sent to the Education Enhancement Fund.

The Education Enhancement Fund, which also annually receives a legislative appropriation, is to be used by school districts as distributed by the State Department of Education on items such as teacher supplies, technology upgrades, early learning collaboratives and more.