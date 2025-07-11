The Farm House in Corinth: One of the most unique places to stay in the U.S.

With Shiloh National Military Park, Pickwick Lake, and Tishomingo State Park nearby, the area draws in visitors year-round.

Sometimes the most unexpected journeys begin with something as simple as a Sunday drive.

That’s exactly how it started for Jimmy and Jill Stricklen nearly a decade ago—and today, they’ve built what’s become one of the most unique and beloved Airbnb stays in Mississippi, right in their hometown of Corinth.

Both Jimmy and Jill were born and raised in Corinth. They first met as kids at Pickwick Lake and have spent a lifetime working hard, raising a family, and building a life together. Jimmy, a seasoned contractor with more than forty years of experience under his belt, knows every inch of what it takes to build a home from the ground up. Jill spent years cleaning houses, working in offices, and homeschooling their daughter, all of which gave her the kind of real-world wisdom and eye for detail that guests now appreciate in every corner of their Airbnbs.

At the time, Jimmy and Jill were living about twenty miles away and had been on the lookout for land. One Sunday drive brought them past a beautiful property that immediately stood out. Jimmy looked at Jill and pointed it out, curious about who owned it. After doing a little research, he discovered the owner’s name and realized he knew her son. As luck would have it, she was ready to sell. Before long, the Stricklens had purchased all 87 acres—a decision that would shape the next chapter of their lives.

(Photo from The Farm House in Corinth)

While they waited to sell their home in town, the Stricklens took a quick trip to Tennessee. Jill had booked them a stay in a cabin through Airbnb for $144 a night. As they unpacked and settled in, Jimmy had a thought that would spark something big: “I remember thinking, ‘I could build us something nicer than this.’ So, I did.”

Jimmy built a cozy cabin on their new property as a temporary residence while they planned to build their new home. The idea was to live in the cabin first, then convert it into an Airbnb later. However, the demand arrived sooner than expected.

“It took nearly a year to sell our house,” Jimmy explained. “And by the time we were ready to move, we couldn’t even stay in the cabin—it was booked solid with guests!”

Not one to sit still, Jimmy built a shop with an apartment above it for them to stay in. When their main home was completed, they converted the shop apartment into yet another Airbnb listing. Then came their boldest idea yet: turning a grain bin into a luxury rental.

(Photo from The Farm House in Corinth)

With decades of experience in construction, Jimmy welcomed the challenge. Turning round metal walls into a warm, welcoming living space is no small feat, but the result—now known as The Farmhouse—has become a destination in itself. With its unique charm, the converted silo has drawn travelers from across the country and internationally as well!

In fact, Cosmopolitan Magazine named The Silo one of “The 50 Most Unique Places to Stay in the Country.” That’s no surprise once you see what it offers: a beautifully designed space that sleeps four, featuring a full kitchen, a large bathroom with laundry facilities, a queen bed downstairs, and twin beds upstairs. Add in the cozy fireplace, a large TV, high-speed Wi-Fi, and scenic views—and you’ve got the perfect blend of rustic charm and upscale comfort.

“We feed off each other,” Jimmy said with a smile. “She’ll have an idea, I’ll add to it, and the next thing you know, we’re off creating something totally new.”

(Photo from The Farm House in Corinth)

And they’re far from finished. The Stricklens currently have two grain bins, a cabin, and a loft apartment available for guests. They’re in the process of building four more grain bin units and are even scouting land in other regions and states to expand their silo-stay concept. Oh, and if you’re lucky, two mini horses will trot over to greet you at the fence as you drive in.

The property has become a peaceful retreat for locals and out-of-town guests alike.

“We’ve had folks from Corinth stay just to have a little getaway,” Jill shared. “We also have several return guests from all over the map; that means a lot to us.”

With Shiloh National Military Park, Pickwick Lake, and Tishomingo State Park nearby, the area draws in visitors year-round.

“Sometimes we forget how beautiful it really is around here,” Jill admitted. “But when you see it through the eyes of your guests, you remember.”

At the heart of it all is a shared joy for what they do.

“People thought we were crazy when we started,” Jill said, laughing. “But it brings us so much joy to create something beautiful for others. If you want to be successful in life, you’ve got to love what you do. Life’s too short not to.”

And love it they do. From a quiet Sunday drive to hosting guests from around the world, the Stricklens have turned a dream into a destination—one grain bin at a time.

