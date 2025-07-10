Magnolia Mornings: July 10, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Hosemann appoints two to Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has named Allison Crews and Rick Webster as his appointments to the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board of Trustees.

The Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board reviews and approves competitive grant proposals with the intent of enhancing outdoor recreation, conserving critical habitats, and promoting public access to Mississippi’s natural resources.

Crews is President of Grogan + Crews, Inc., a Mississippi firm specializing in insurance and employee benefits.

Webster is the owner and CEO of Key Constructors, a Mississippi-based construction company founded by his father in 1973.

2. Duff to keynote Lincoln-Reagan-Trump Dinner in Rankin County

Businessman Tommy Duff, rumored to be considered a run for Governor in Mississippi’s 2027 statewide elections, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Lincoln-Reagan-Trump fundraising dinner.

The dinner is being hosted by the Rankin County Republican Executive Committee.

Duff launched Duff PAC earlier this year, raising speculation that the tire magnate is indeed eyeing a run for Governor in 2027. He has since been actively traversing the state, speaking at civic groups and GOP gatherings.

Forbes lists he and brother as the wealthiest people in Mississippi, worth over $3 billion.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Democrats engage in new ‘States Forum’ aimed at refocusing party

The New York Times reports that a Democrat group called the States Forum hopes to extend successful Democratic policies across states and even to the national level.

“The States Forum, which has not been previously reported, is part ideas journal, part convention gathering and part network of state legislators and policy thinkers, who are focused on state-level initiatives that could be translated to additional states and even the national stage,” NYT reported. “The initiative was founded by the team behind the States Project, a well-funded outside group that has spent more than $130 million on state legislative races in the past two election cycles. The States Forum will be a separate entity with an initial budget of $4 million.”

NYT went on to report, “In an interview, the founders of the initiative, Daniel Squadron and Adam Pritzker, said they hoped to build a network to discuss and execute ideas aimed at addressing some of the country’s biggest challenges — affordability issues, for example — from the state level up.”

2. “Big, beautiful bill” includes national school choice program

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis – Oct 31, 2015)

The Hill reports that Republicans quietly passed a first-of-its-kind national school choice program in President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” but “celebration among advocates was tempered after the Senate added a provision giving blue states a way out.”

“Its final form lifts the cap on how much the federal government can spend on the issue, but its opt-in feature means school choice programs might not make new advances in the Democratic-led states supporters have long targeted,” The Hill reported, adding, “The basic premise of ECCA is a tax credit that will go to individuals or corporations who donate to nonprofits that offer educational scholarships to students looking for options outside of traditional public schools.”

The Hill continued, “The money from the program can go to certain qualified expenses such as tuition, fees, tutoring and supplies for students at public, private or religious schools. It can also cover transportation, room and board and computer equipment… The biggest loss for the school choice crowd was an opt-in option that was added in the Senate, which allows states to reject the tax credit. The provision says governors can decide whether to opt in to the program and designate which scholarship groups can participate in it. “

Sports

1. Southwest cuts ribbon on new tennis facility

(Photo from SMCC on Facebook)

Southwest Mississippi Community College officially unveiled its new Tennis Courts and Outdoor Learning Pavilion this week.

“These exciting additions bring more than just fresh spaces — they represent our commitment to wellness, collaboration, and student success. Whether you’re serving on the court or studying in the pavilion, there’s a place for you to grow at Southwest,” said Steven J. Bishop, President of SMCC.

2. MSU’s Kelling wins Serbian International Amateur Championship

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

Mississippi State Athletics is celebrating Bulldog golfer Ben Kelling who won the Serbian International Amateur Championship, held at Ada Golf Club in Belgrade, Serbia.

The school said Kelling dominated the field, winning by 14 shots at a score of 18-under. He fired rounds of 5-under 63, 8-under 60 and 5-under 63 over the tournament’s three days.

According to MSU Athletics, Kelling joined the Bulldog squad last season as the No. 44 ranked amateur golfer in Germany. He was a member of the German National Team and finished 10th in the German Boys Open in 2023. He competed in the British Amateur and Portuguese Amateur in 2023 and the French Amateur in 2024.

Markets & Business

1. OPEC says oil demand to keep rising

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, “The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries doubled down on its view that global oil demand will keep rising through mid-century and that there is no peak in sight.”

“In its annual report on long-term energy trends, the cartel nudged up its forecast, projecting oil demand will reach 113.3 million barrels a day in 2030 and nearly 123 million in 2050, up from 103.7 million barrels last year,” WSJ reported. “Oil is expected to hold nearly 30% of the energy mix, while combined with gas it will stay above 50% through the period.”

“Oil underpins the global economy and is central to our daily lives,” OPEC said. “There is no peak oil demand on the horizon.”

2. First stand-alone Corn Dog 7 in Mississippi to open July 15

Corn Dog 7 is opening its first stand-alone restaurant in Laurel on July 15.

A ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce and Corn Dog 7 staff is planned that morning with the grand opening set for 11 a.m.

The company noted that one of the Corn Dog 7 founders, Stephen McKinney, will be frying corn dogs and assorted fair food on location that morning.

Corn Dog 7 was founded in 1978 and currently has three locations in Mississippi and Louisiana.