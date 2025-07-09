Where Stories Live: Inside USM’s de Grummond collection and the magic of the Children’s Book Festival

What’s happening at USM through the de Grummond Collection and the Children’s Book Festival is something Mississippi can be proud of.

Tucked beneath the longleaf pines on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi, there’s a place where childhood lives on—not just in memory, but in ink, paper, and imagination.

The de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection isn’t just a research archive. It’s a living celebration of stories—the kind that shaped us, stayed with us, and helped make us who we are.

As a lifelong reader and a mother raising readers of my own, I’ve always believed in the quiet power of children’s books. They’re more than just bedtime routines or classroom assignments. They’re the starting point for curiosity, empathy, and wonder. That’s why the de Grummond Collection resonates so deeply with me. Even before I visited, I knew it was special. But walking through the space, seeing original drawings from Curious George, or the handwritten notes behind Amelia Bedelia, it hits you—this is where stories live.

(Photo: de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection, USM )

The collection was founded in 1966 by Dr. Lena de Grummond, a professor with a vision to preserve the creative work behind children’s literature. Today, it houses original manuscripts, sketches, and correspondence from more than 1,400 authors and illustrators, and the books date from 1530 to the present day.

But every spring, this quiet, carefully curated corner of the university comes to life in a very big way.

The Fay B. Kaigler Children’s Book Festival, held annually at USM in Hattiesburg, has become one of the most beloved literary gatherings in the South. It brings together librarians, teachers, writers, illustrators, and book lovers from all over the country. What makes this festival so remarkable, though, is the energy it carries—it’s not just academic in nature. It’s personal. It feels like coming home.

Over the years, the festival has welcomed voices that shaped my own shelves growing up: Kate DiCamillo, Matt de la Peña, Lois Lowry, Jacqueline Woodson. And in 2026, the tradition continues with an outstanding lineup including Meg Medina (this year’s Southern Miss Medallion winner), along with Molly Idle, Molly Knox Ostertag, Ben Clanton, and Amanda Jones. These are the voices behind the stories our children are reading right now—and they’re coming here to Mississippi to share not just their work, but their hearts.

One of the highlights of the festival is the de Grummond Medal, awarded to an author or illustrator whose work has made a lasting impact on children’s literature. Past recipients include greats like Ezra Jack Keats, whose book The Snowy Day changed how children saw themselves on the page. In that same spirit, the Ezra Jack Keats Book Awards are given to emerging voices—those who are just beginning to make their mark, but who are already shaping the future of the genre.

(Photo: de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection, USM )

It’s easy to get caught up in the iconic names such as Randolph Caldecott and John Newbery, to name a few. But to me, the festival’s real magic happens in the moments in between: hallway conversations over coffee, rediscovering a favorite book at the signing table, or hearing someone talk about their first library card as if it were a passport to another world.

I grew up (secretly) staying up past bedtime with a flashlight and a book—Nancy Drew, Matilda, anything I could get my hands on. And now, as a parent, I find myself trying to pass that same love of reading to my own children. It isn’t always easy in today’s world of screens and constant distractions. But festivals like this remind me that the love of a good story is still alive—and still worth fighting for.

What’s happening at USM through the de Grummond Collection and the Children’s Book Festival is something Mississippi can be proud of. It’s academic, yes. But it’s also soulful. It’s rooted in history while looking ahead to the next generation of readers and writers. And at its heart, it’s about connection—to books, to each other, and to that deep part of ourselves that still believes in the power of story.

So, whether you’re an educator, a librarian, a parent, or simply someone who remembers the joy of hearing Goodnight Moon for the first time, this festival is for you. It’s a reminder of how important stories really are—and how much they still have to teach us.

(Photo: de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection, USM )

For more details on the de Grummond Collection or to plan your visit for the 2026 Children’s Book Festival (April 8–10), visit https://www.usm.edu/childrens-book-festival. Who knows? You might just find a long-lost favorite—or discover a new one to love.