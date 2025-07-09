Nissan delays EV production at Canton plant until 2028

The company said the move is “not related” to the “one big, beautiful bill” that eliminates EV tax credits by September.

Automotive News reported Monday that Nissan has informed suppliers that it will postpone the start of production of two electric crossovers at its plant in Canton by nearly a year to 2028.

A memo from the company cites a “recent slowing EV demand in the U.S.”

The announcement comes just days after President Donald Trump signed the “one big, beautiful bill” into law on July 4. However, Nissan spokesperson Amanda Plecas is quoted in The Tennessean as saying that the move is “not related” to the new law.

“We adjusted the timeline for the introduction of these new models to ensure we bring the vehicles to the market at the right time, prioritizing in line with customer demand and maximizing the opportunity for our brands and supplier partners,” Plecas said, as reported by The Tennessean.

Under the new law, the $7,500 tax credit for buying or leasing new electric vehicles (EVs) will be eliminated along with the $4,000 used-EV tax credit at the end of September. The government subsidies helped boost EV sales. Automakers are now urging those consumers looking to purchase an EV to do so by September.

Nissan spokesperson Kyle Bazemore said in a statement that the company made the strategic decision “to slightly adjust the production timeline for our EVs at the Canton plant.”

“Our goal is to ensure that this facility continues to bring highly competitive vehicles to market that exceed customer expectations,” Bazemore added.

The company has said that they expect three EV models will be produced at the Canton plant when operations begin in 2028.

Nissan currently builds its Altima and Frontier lines in Canton with a reported workforce of 3,700 and a corporate investment of over $4 billion at the 4.7 million square foot facility. The plant, which opened in 2003, produces over 400,000 vehicles annually.