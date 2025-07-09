Skip to content
Home
>
Business
>
Nissan delays EV production at Canton...

Nissan delays EV production at Canton plant until 2028

By: Frank Corder - July 9, 2025

(Photo from Nissan website)

  • The company said the move is “not related” to the “one big, beautiful bill” that eliminates EV tax credits by September.

Automotive News reported Monday that Nissan has informed suppliers that it will postpone the start of production of two electric crossovers at its plant in Canton by nearly a year to 2028.

A memo from the company cites a “recent slowing EV demand in the U.S.”

The announcement comes just days after President Donald Trump signed the “one big, beautiful bill” into law on July 4. However, Nissan spokesperson Amanda Plecas is quoted in The Tennessean as saying that the move is “not related” to the new law.

“We adjusted the timeline for the introduction of these new models to ensure we bring the vehicles to the market at the right time, prioritizing in line with customer demand and maximizing the opportunity for our brands and supplier partners,” Plecas said, as reported by The Tennessean.

Under the new law, the $7,500 tax credit for buying or leasing new electric vehicles (EVs) will be eliminated along with the $4,000 used-EV tax credit at the end of September. The government subsidies helped boost EV sales. Automakers are now urging those consumers looking to purchase an EV to do so by September.

Nissan spokesperson Kyle Bazemore said in a statement that the company made the strategic decision “to slightly adjust the production timeline for our EVs at the Canton plant.”

“Our goal is to ensure that this facility continues to bring highly competitive vehicles to market that exceed customer expectations,” Bazemore added.

The company has said that they expect three EV models will be produced at the Canton plant when operations begin in 2028.

Nissan currently builds its Altima and Frontier lines in Canton with a reported workforce of 3,700 and a corporate investment of over $4 billion at the 4.7 million square foot facility. The plant, which opened in 2003, produces over 400,000 vehicles annually.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 8, 2025

Governor sets special elections in 2 Senate seats, 1 House seat
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 3, 2025

Appeal to U.S. Supreme Court coming to address “very narrow, legal issue” in court-ordered legislative redistricting
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 2, 2025

Governor Reeves touts Mississippi’s economic momentum as revenues exceed estimates
Previous Story
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 9, 2025

Mississippi communities to see FEMA flood determination revisions
Next Story
Economy  |  Alex Veiga, Associated Press  • 
July 9, 2025

Stocks open higher on Wall Street as trade talks press ahead