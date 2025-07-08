Magnolia Mornings: July 8, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. MSU developing autonomous soaring for federal DARPA program

The federal Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, has selected Mississippi State University’s Raspet Flight Research Laboratory to be a prime performer for its groundbreaking Albatross program.

The Albatross program seeks to revolutionize uncrewed aerial systems operations by demonstrating long-endurance, high-persistence, and operationally relevant flight capabilities using environmental energy sources, such as thermals and wind. By extending the range and endurance of existing and future uncrewed aerial systems, or UAS, Albatross will push the frontiers of persistent airborne operations for national security, communications and other critical missions.

Under the award, MSU’s Raspet research lab will lead a multi-university and MSU interdisciplinary collaboration.

MSU will collaborate with a University of Texas at El Paso team, led by John Bird, an expert on autonomous soaring, and an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University team, led by Michael Kinzel, an expert in local weather modeling.

2. Posey appointed judge in 8th Circuit Court District

Governor Tate Reeves announced Monday the appointment of Christopher M. Posey of Philadelphia to the Office of the Circuit Judge for the 8th Circuit Court District, which covers Leake, Neshoba, Newton, and Scott Counties.

This appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Mark Duncan. Posey’s term will begin on July 15, 2025, and he will serve the remainder of a four-year term.

Posey began practicing law in 2006. Since 2016, he has served as an Assistant District Attorney for the 8th Circuit Court District, where he has led the prosecution of thousands of felony criminal cases across Leake, Neshoba, Newton, and Scott Counties. He has served as lead or co-counsel in over 125 jury trials and has prepared and presented hundreds of cases to the Grand Jury. Posey also regularly collaborates with law enforcement, providing training and mentorship on case management.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump says U.S. will resume providing weapons to Ukraine

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, “President Trump said Monday the U.S. would resume providing Ukraine with arms to help it withstand Russian attacks after months of trying without success to draw Moscow into negotiations on ending the war.”

“We have to, they have to be able to defend themselves,” Trump said of aiding Kyiv during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as reported by WSJ. “They are getting hit very hard. Now they are getting hit very hard. We’re gonna have to send more weapons.”

WSJ added, “His comments were the strongest indication so far that Trump has come around to the idea of strengthening Kyiv’s defenses less than a week after it was disclosed that the Pentagon was withholding a shipment of arms earmarked for Ukraine.”

2. Musk announces ‘America Party’

The Hill reports that Elon Musk “has ratcheted up his already volatile feud with President Trump over the last several days, announcing the creation of a third party and taunting the president over the Jeffrey Epstein case.”

“Musk announced a new ‘America Party’ faction after Republicans signed Trump’s major policy bill into law, prompting a rebuke from the president who called the idea ‘ridiculous’ and blasted his ally-turned-foe a ‘train wreck,'” The Hill reported. “The tech billionaire also trolled the Trump administration over the Epstein case, after his allegation last month that Trump is named in the disgraced financier’s files. A memo from the Justice Department and FBI determined there is no ‘client list.'”

In response, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States – The System seems not designed for them. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!”

Sports

1. MSU head women’s basketball coach signs extension

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Sam Purcell has signed a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

According to the university’s athletics department, Purcell has seen continued success during his young career as a head coach in Starkville. He has compiled 67 victories, with 24 of those coming in conference play, which are both program-bests for any coach through three seasons. He has guided the Bulldogs to three 20+ win seasons, making him the third active coach in the SEC and the first Bulldog coach to do such in their first three seasons.

Mississippi State returned to the NCAA Tournament for the 13th time in program history during the 2024-25 season. Purcell has led the Bulldogs to the tournament twice during his three seasons, earning three career NCAA Tournament victories.

2. Shuckers’ playoff tickets on sale now

(From Biloxi Shuckers)

The Biloxi Shuckers have announced the release of tickets for games 2 and 3 of the Southern League Division Series, set to be held at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday, September 18 and Friday, September 19.

After the Shuckers’ first division title since 2019, they will host games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 Southern League Division Series against the second-half winner in the division.

The Shuckers have previously reached the Southern League Championship series in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Tickets are available to all Shuck Nation members and the general public. They can be purchased online at biloxishuckers.com or through Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The box office is located on the northeast side of the ballpark, close to the intersection of Howard Avenue and Caillavet Street.

Markets & Business

Traders look to recover from sell-off

CNBC reports that stock futures were little changed early Tuesday, “as traders tried to recover from a sell-off sparked by new trade announcements from President Donald Trump.”

“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined by 66 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures were marginally higher, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.2%,” CNBC reported.

CNBC went on to report, “Those moves come after Trump posted more letters late Monday afternoon that brought the total number of countries facing steep tariffs on Aug. 1 to 14. Together, the countries hit by new duties are Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand and Tunisia.”