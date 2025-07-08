Governor sets special elections in 2 Senate seats, 1 House seat

With Jordan’s retirement and mayoral wins by Horhn and Paden, voters in three legislative districts will choose new lawmakers to send to Jackson.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Monday set three legislative special elections that will fill two seats in the state Senate and one in the House of Representatives.

All three will be held on November 4, 2025 – the same day as other special legislative elections being held due to redistricting.

The qualifying deadline for these three non-partisan elections is August 21, 2025.

Senate District 24, which represents portions of Leflore, Panola, and Tallahatchie Counties, became vacant after longtime Senator David Jordan (D) announced during the special session in May that he would be retiring to spend more time with his family.

“I hate to leave, but my wife of 71 years… she needs me at home,” the 92-year-old Jordan told senators in his farewell remarks to the chamber. “I love you, I respect you, I am going to miss you.”

Jordan was honored with a resolution recognizing him as “a dedicated public servant with extensive experience” on the opening day of the special session. He had served in the legislature for 33 years.

Senate District 26, which represents parts of Hinds and Madison Counties, is open after Senator John Horhn (D) won his fourth attempt at becoming the Mayor of Jackson. He was officially sworn in last week, vacating the senate seat he held since 1993.

A number of candidates have already announced runs for Horhn’s old seat and are actively campaigning in the community, most notably Theresa Kennedy and Kamesha Mumford,

House District 26 encompasses portions of Bolivar, Coahoma, and Sunflower Counties. Vacating the seat is State Rep. Orlando Paden (D) who won the race to be the next Mayor of Clarksdale. Like Horhn, he was sworn in to his new office last week.

Paden had served in the Mississippi House since 2016.