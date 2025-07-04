The timeless allure and bayou elegance of Gulf Hills Hotel and Resort

From Elvis to Al Capone, new stories continue to unfold across the bayou in Jackson County.

Gulf Hills Hotel and Resort is a scenic stay tucked along a bend of Fort Bayou on the outskirts of Ocean Springs. It’s also a story in motion, where late afternoon breezes and scents of brine and magnolia fade into the approaching sunset and linger in the dappled rays stretching across and coloring the bayou.

The hotel’s redefined exterior coalesces comfortably with century-old oaks, a pristine golf course, and a well-established neighborhood whose architectural beauty and curvy roads wind into the Southern ease of this Mississippi Gulf Coastal community.

From Bayou Puerto to Boutique Revival

Gulf Hills began as a quiet fishing village called Bayou Puerto, a small, close-knit, predominantly Catholic settlement sustained by fishing, charcoal-making, and small-scale agriculture. In September 1925, investors Harvey W. Branigar and his brothers purchased approximately 700 acres along Fort Bayou, envisioning a winter haven for affluent Midwesterners. The idea was to combine resort, residential, and golf-course living.

“The property was built in 1927 by the Branigar brothers, a group of businessmen from Chicago. They wanted to escape the cold and built what they called an ‘adult playground,'” explained Gulf Hills co-owner Jennifer Jones.

The resort featured waterfront villas, a stately hotel with terracotta accents, and amenities like archery, bocce, and tennis, as well as a large swimming pool.

“They built 13 original homes without kitchens because guests ate three meals a day at the hotel,” said Roxy Condrey, a co-owner along with her husband, Ted.

In the 1950s, Gulf Hills embraced a rustic charm and added horseback rides and hayrides. Often, you’d find horses at the pool and on the golf course. The resort became a laid-back hideaway for celebrities and shadowy figures alike. In his up-and-coming days, Elvis Presley was a frequent guest.

“He stayed in one of the villas—Villa 9. He would come here with his family. We reclaimed some of the original wood paneling from that villa and used it in our ‘Love Me Tender’ suite,” said Jennifer, adding that Elvis had a romance with a local, and she wrote a book about it. “It’s just really neat, so we’ve tried to keep that honor and preserve that legacy.”

According to Jennifer, legend tells us that some of the financial backing for the hotel came from the mafia. The reason was that the coast was a strategic area where bootleg liquor could be stored on the barrier islands and then brought to the coast, where the rail lines shipped it to Chicago.

“So, Al Capone and his group, I guess, found this to be logistically a good place to be,” said Roxy, “and supposedly, he would come to the hotel, just like Jennifer said. We have no documentation or pictures of him, but lots of people have told us this. His wallet was discovered in port and it was his actual wallet.”

As they described, while Al Capone was at the hotel, he had cars parked in the front and boats in the marina. When the feds raided, both cars and boats would take off, and the feds would chase them as Al Capone jumped into the tunnels leading to his house just down the way.

“The owner of the golf course currently lives in the house, and it has a secret room and evidence of tunnels that go out to the water, and we think they probably come back to the hotel,” said Roxy.

Although no tunnels were found during reconstruction, one guest told them the tunnel was under the elevator.

“There is an old elevator in one of the back areas, but it’s rusted to the ground and will take a crane to get it out,” said Roxy. “So, one day, maybe we’ll see if we have a secret tunnel, as legend has it.”

A Legacy Weathered and Reimagined

But like any business and residence along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Gulf Hills has withstood its share of trials. Hurricane Camille destroyed many original villas in 1969.

“In 1974, the hotel burned down on Christmas night. The original pool survived and is still in use today. It is likely the oldest and deepest on the coast,” said Jennifer.

But the spirit of the place endured. When Jennifer and the Condreys took over, their blueprint was an open mind and ears.

“We didn’t have a full plan. We operated it as it was for a year, hosting events already on the books. That time helped us connect with the hotel’s history,” said Roxy.

“As Ocean Springs grew, there wasn’t a luxury venue for events like weddings or reunions. We saw the potential and felt it deserved new life,” added Jennifer.

Breathing new life into the resort meant merging its Spanish Revival roots with fresh touches, like terrazzo floors, rope lighting, archival photographs, and regional art, to create a nostalgic and innovative setting.

Jennifer said, “We call it ‘where luxury loosens its tie.’ We focused on detail and design but wanted the hotel to feel approachable.”

A Community Landmark

Today, Gulf Hills is a neighborhood touchstone and a destination. Roxy described it as a sense of discovery. “You drive along the winding roads, past the golf course, and suddenly see the hotel. It feels like you’ve stumbled upon something special.”

Weddings, reunions, and weekend getaways all find a home here. Guests now bring their children and grandchildren to where they celebrated these life milestones.

“Some couples who married here years ago are planning their daughters’ weddings here,” said Jennifer.

Twelve acres of coastal serenity make the resort feel secluded, yet it’s so accessible, ideal for business retreats or lazy getaways.

“We’ve got a casual but elevated atmosphere that works for both work and play,” said Roxy.

Jennifer mentioned that they are still working on incorporating more art and working with photographers to fix some of the old art and enlarge them better.

“Those details will keep coming in over the years.”

Looking Ahead

Gulf Hills Hotel and Resort’s reunion and revival continue with community and sustainability at its heart. New pickleball and bocce courts are underway. Artwork by Gulf Coast creators like Julia Reyes infuses the Sunset Lounge with vibrant energy. Reyes transformed the original statue of Elvis into what she described as “being less literal and more of a coastal camouflage kind of feeling, to make it very human.”

This was unveiled on January 8 this year at the Sunset Lounge on Elvis’s 90th birthday.

“Art here isn’t just visual; it’s experiential,” said Jennifer.

Roxy shared that they are “exploring natural shoreline restoration and have eliminated single-use plastics. We’ve even planted fruit trees for future kitchen use.”

Soon, guests will launch kayaks from a community dock and unwind to live DJs by the pool. However, the real draw will always be that Gulf Hills Hotel remains personal.

“This isn’t just our history. It’s everyone’s. The more people share, the more we can honor the past and build a future everyone feels part of,” said Roxy.

At Gulf Hills Hotel and Resort, new stories unfold with a cocktail at sunset, a morning on the porch, and playful laughter, conversations, and songs echo across the bayou.

Do you have a memory from Gulf Hills? Share your story or plan your stay at GulfHillsResort.com. Gulf Hill Hotel & Resort is the host hotel for the Mississippi Songwriters Festival held in Ocean Springs every September.