The rise of downtown Amory: A Mississippi story of heart and grit

An EF-3 tornado in March 2023 left a trail of destruction, hitting homes, schools, and the heart of the city. Amory didn’t let this storm define them.

Tucked into the heart of Monroe County, the story of downtown Amory is one that’s hard to ignore. It’s not just about buildings or businesses—it’s about grit, grace, community, and a small Mississippi town choosing to rise after life’s storms.

Amory, deeply rooted in railroad tradition, has been tested in unimaginable ways in the last few years. The EF-3 tornado in March 2023 left a trail of destruction, hitting homes, schools, and the heart of the city—its downtown. The aftermath was gut-wrenching; in fact, I remember the night the tornado hit vividly, as I live one county over, and the next morning, my husband headed out with a chainsaw in the back of his truck, with supplies in tow and told our sons “this is what we do, we help our neighbors.”

Amory didn’t let this storm define them; in fact, their response was truly inspiring: neighbors united, strangers became friends, and business owners reopened their doors just days after the storm, determined to rebuild—despite dust, broken windows, and all. The recovery wasn’t just about cleanup. It became a moment to reimagine.

Today, downtown Amory is once again humming with life. There’s a rhythm to it—people shopping locally, friends meeting up for lunch, kids laughing outside storefronts. You can feel the shift, and it feels like sunshine after a storm.

(Photo from Amory Main Street)

A walk down Main Street tells you all you need to know. At Gemstone, one of Amory’s true culinary gems, folks gather for perfectly cooked steaks and dishes served with genuine warmth. The restaurant sits inside one of the oldest buildings in town, which was once a jewelry store, hence the name Gemstone. Just around the corner, Bill’s Hamburgers is serving up one of the best burgers you’ll find in North Mississippi. It’s been around since 1929 and offers delicious food, familiar faces, and that signature hometown comfort. These unique establishments, along with the vibrant street art and historic architecture, make downtown Amory a must-visit destination.

Of course, Amory’s resurgence hasn’t gone unnoticed. Recently, Amory Main Street received the Mississippi Main Street Award for Best Creative Event—and it’s easy to see why. “Bulls on Main” brought real rodeo action right into the heart of downtown. Founded by Michael Harlow and Michael Cole, the event transformed a local parking lot into a full-scale, two-night rodeo complete with music, cheering crowds, and enormous energy. Thanks to donations from local businesses and the heart behind it all, Bulls on Main became more than an event—it became a symbol of what Amory can do when the community pulls together.

(Photo from Paul Nolte Photography, Bulls On Main)

“Bulls on Main is more than just a fun event—it’s a symbol of the momentum we’re building here in Amory,” Michael Harlow stated. “It draws people downtown, showcases our local businesses, and gives the community something to rally around. We’re bringing tradition, excitement, and small-town spirit together in a big way.”

The community calendar is filled with several events throughout the year. Each spring, Amory hosts the beloved Amory Railroad Festival, one of the most anticipated events in Northeast Mississippi. With live music, handmade goods, delicious food, and a sense of celebration in the air, it’s a tradition that brings thousands downtown each year. After the tornado, the festival served as a kind of homecoming, a reminder of who Amory is and why this place matters.

Behind much of this transformation is Amory Main Street Inc. and the many volunteers and city leaders who have poured their time and energy into bringing downtown back to life. Working alongside the Mississippi Main Street Association, they’ve focused not just on recovery but on reimagining what a vibrant, walkable, welcoming downtown can look like.

Now, colorful murals brighten once-blank walls. Park benches and lush greenery invite you to stay a while. The charm of Amory’s historic architecture still stands proud, even as new businesses and young entrepreneurs bring fresh energy to the scene. There’s a sense of belonging here—families out for evening strolls, shoppers wandering into boutiques, and laughter spilling from local restaurants.

(Photo from Amory Main Street)

What makes Amory’s comeback so compelling isn’t just the growth—it’s the why behind it. This town faced loss, rolled up its sleeves, and said, “We’re not done yet.” And they meant it.

“Downtown Amory is in the middle of a true revival. What was once quiet after 5 p.m. is now coming alive with new businesses, community events, and a renewed sense of pride. We’re seeing neighbors, entrepreneurs, and visitors come together to reimagine what this town can be—and the energy is contagious,” Harlow shared.

If you haven’t been lately, it’s time to make the trip. Come hungry, bring a friend, and soak in the magic of a small town that never lost its sense of self—even in the hardest of seasons.

In Amory, the tracks still run through town—but the real journey is the one this community is on: moving forward together with heart, hope, and no plans of slowing down–full steam ahead.