Launch of Mississippi’s America250 Commission announced

During the year-long celebration, events will be held across Mississippi highlighting the contributions the Magnolia State and its people have made to the U.S.

Mississippi’s America250 celebrations kicked off Thursday when Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation elevating the program that over the next year will recognize the people, history, and stories of the state.

Announcing the program at the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson, Reeves said Mississippi is the birthplace of America’s music, the first home of the heart transplant, and the center of the Civil Rights Movement.

“Mississippi plays a vital role in America’s history,” he said, noting the latest contributions by the Magnolia State includes advances in science and technology.

“Mississippi,” he said, “Dares to lead.”

During the year-long celebration, events will be held at museums across the state, in communities, and in schools. Several federal and state grants are available to celebrate Mississippi and the 250th anniversary of America to support these events.

The celebration is an offshoot of a national program, America250, which will explore America’s history and rise to become a world leading superpower.

“With a single sheet of parchment and 56 signatures, America began the greatest political journey in human history,” said President Donald Trump.

Co-chairperson of the Mississippi America250 Commission, Lynn Hosemann, wife of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, said students are already participating in the celebration. Five Mississippi students have placed in a nationwide essay contest on the subject “What Does America Mean to You?” Two students have won, she said.

“The national America250 Commission has presented many incredible opportunities to Mississippians,” said Hosemann. “I am excited to see all the unique ways in which my fellow Mississippians and their communities will take part in this grand celebratory year, further instilling a sense of wonder and pride for what it means to be an American.”

The celebrations will help highlight the contributions Mississippi has made to the U.S.

“I take pride in knowing Mississippi’s patriotism for the United States will shine during these commemorative events and programs,” said First Lady and America250 Mississippi Co-Chair Elee Reeves. “This coming year is going to be a truly inspiring celebration of America’s founding!”

In March 2023, Governor Reeves signed S.B. 2139, creating the state’s celebration.

“America’s journey has been marked by innovation, resilience and a steadfast commitment to freedom. I look forward to seeing how America250 Mississippi celebrates our state’s role in America’s exceptional story,” the governor added.

The America250 Mississippi Commission invites all Mississippi communities and vendors to submit information about their ongoing and planned commemorative and patriotic events celebrating America’s independence at its – America250.MS