The American Dream is worth fighting for

Aaron Rice says the Dream isn’t dead but it’s under attack.

The American Dream used to be something everyone believed in. Work hard, play fair, and you could build a better life. That idea drew people from around the world—and helped create the freest, most prosperous country on Earth.

Now? Elites roll their eyes at the Dream—and their cynicism is catching on. According to Google Trends, searches for “the American Dream is dead” outpace “the American Dream is alive” by 50%. Books claiming the Dream is a sham top the bestseller lists. Even Captain America(!) now says it “never really existed.”

But regular Americans aren’t buying it. Seventy percent still believe the Dream is real. And they’re right. The Dream was never about flashy wealth or overnight fame. It was about freedom—and the chance to build a better life by working hard and making your own choices.

That promise is rooted in America’s founding principle: that we’re all created equal and have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It means being free to speak your mind, raise your kids your way, pursue opportunity, and control your own future—without the government holding you back.

That’s the Dream. And it still works—when we let it.

Unfortunately, we’re not letting it. Politicians and bureaucrats—often pushed by special interests—keep making it harder to live free.

Look at crony capitalism. Starting a business should be straightforward—not about currying favor with regulators. But entrenched players rig the system—using government connections to shut out competition. If you’re not already in the club, good luck getting ahead.

Or take today’s obsession with group identity. Civil rights leaders once fought to make sure the law treated everyone equally. Now, governments deny opportunities based on race, sex, or other labels—usually because some activist group is lobbying for “equity.” That’s not the American Dream. That’s discrimination.

And don’t forget individual liberty—the bedrock of the Dream. Free speech, religious freedom, self-defense, parental rights—they’re all under attack. Not just from government, but from activist groups that pressure politicians to put their agendas ahead of your rights.

That’s why we launched American Dream Legal. We stand up for people whose rights are being trampled—at no cost to them. And when we win, it’s not just one person who benefits—we set legal precedents that protect everyone’s freedom.

The Dream isn’t dead. But it’s under attack. If we want to keep it alive, we need to fight for it.