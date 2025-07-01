What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in July 2025

Fireworks to watermelon to horseracing, July in Mississippi never disappoints.

While the thermometer reads scorching, there are plenty of ways to stay cool during what may, arguably, be the hottest month in Mississippi’s calendar. With a little advance planning, you can keep your datebook filled with activities to celebrate summer!

Vicksburg Fourth of July Bicentennial Fireworks Extravaganza – July 4

While there are fireworks shows scheduled around the state, Vicksburg boasts the longest fireworks show in Mississippi.

This year, it should be even better, as city leaders are blowing it out in celebration of Vicksburg’s 2025 bicentennial. The event in downtown Vicksburg is set to start at 7:00 pm, with a fireworks show anticipated to launch into the night sky over the Mississippi River at 9:00 pm.

The featured performer will be country singer William Michael Morgan.

75th Choctaw Indian Fair – July 8-12

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians gather each July to celebrate their heritage and share their vibrant culture with friends and neighbors on their centuries-old homeland in Choctaw, Mississippi.

The Choctaw Indian Fair features historical and cultural displays, social dancing, tribal arts and crafts, Choctaw stickball, traditional Choctaw food, and the annual Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant.

Mize Mississippi Watermelon Festival – July 18-19

Hands down, biting into a cold slice of watermelon is one of the sweetest ways to beat the summer heat. If that watermelon is from Smith County, you’ve struck gold. Now, if you eat the watermelon at the 47th annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival, you have hit the motherlode.

With all you can eat free watermelon, it’s a festival that you can’t miss. But there’s much more than watermelon.

There’s a fun run, car show, arts and crafts, a Watermelon Queen, and lots of other delicious food to eat. Plus, there will be live music.

Natchez Food and Wine Festival – July 25-27

Top chefs and restaurateurs from throughout the Gulf South flock to Natchez for one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in Mississippi.

From multiple-course dinners in historic mansions, progressive dining events, and gourmet tastings, to casual social occasions that make the most of the city’s spectacular riverside setting, there is something for everyone.

The Natchez Food and Wine Festival is an excellent time to explore Natchez, the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi, with more than 500 remaining antebellum structures.

Neshoba County Fair – July 25-August 1

Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty, the Neshoba County Fair, runs this year from July 25 to August 1.

The annual must-see event features horse racing, political speaking, concerts, late-night bands, art and crafts market, livestock shows, crops and crafts exhibits and much more.

This year, ESPN is featuring the Fair in its “50 States in 50 Days” series with SportsCenter anchor Shea Cornette broadcasting live on Tuesday, July 29. The program aims to spotlight how community and sports intertwine.