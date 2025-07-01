Skip to content
Trump nominates Kruger, Leary for U.S. Attorneys in Mississippi

By: Frank Corder - July 1, 2025

(Photo from Senate Judiciary Committee website)

  • Their nominations will be sent to the U.S. Senate for advice and consent.

The White House announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump (R) has nominated James Baxter Kruger and Scott Leary to be the U.S. Attorneys in Mississippi.

Kruger has been nominated to fill the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi while Leary was nominated to be the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District. Each are nominated for four-year terms.

Their nominations will be sent to the U.S. Senate for advice and consent.

Hearings will likely be set to review the nominations in the Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley.

James Baxter Kruger (Photo from MS DPS)

Kruger currently serves as the Executive Director of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security. He was appointed to lead the state Homeland Security office in November 2021. Prior to serving in the office, Kruger was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi’s Criminal Division from 2019 to 2021.

Kruger enlisted in the Mississippi Army National Guard in 2007 and received his commission into the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in 2015.

Leary currently serves as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi. He came to the Oxford office as a prosecutor after serving in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tennessee from 2002 to 2008.

author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
