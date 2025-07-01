Horhn sworn in as new Mayor of Jackson

Supporters of the new capital city mayor believe he can be a consensus builder, a mayor able to bring opposing sides together for the greater good of the city.

Unity has not been used to describe the City of Jackson in quite some time, but on Tuesday it was on display during the inauguration ceremony for new Mayor John Horhn (D).

From his inauguration address to a speech offered by Governor Tate Reeves (R) wishing Horhn well, the theme of unity flourished.

Federal, state, and county officials told the new mayor of Mississippi’s largest city that they support Jackson and its future under his leadership.

Horhn, 70, spoke of a recent trip to visit Mississippi’s Congressional delegation, where they promised to work with the capital city.

The mayor told a crowd of several hundred gathered at his swearing-in ceremony at the Jackson Convention Center that the state’s federal Representatives and Senators “want to help Jackson.”

“Just tell us what you need,” Horhn recalled, to cheers from the crowd. “If we have the help of [local, state, and federal governments] there’s no holding Jackson back.”

Governor Reeves said the state is looking forward to working with Mayor Horhn, a longtime state senator for 30-plus years who ran for the municipal office three times before winning this year. Reeves said Horhn’s election is “a new chapter in the storied history of Mississippi’s capital,” adding that the two leaders want to see Mississippi and Jackson “thrive.”

“The state is ready to work with Mayor Horhn and the City of Jackson,” Reeves said.

Mississippi’s 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) also spoke at the ceremony, expressing his support for Horhn and hoping to see a new vision put into practice for the city.

“I’m pleased that we can stand as a community to commemorate this iconic event and bear witness to another beginning, a newly elected administration, a new vision, a new energy and a renewed commitment to build the city of Jackson,” Thompson said.

Calling back to the good will and support Horhn been offered, Thompson, “Mayor, I know at some point you’ll go looking to collect.”

While not at the ceremony, House Speaker Jason White (R) said at Monday’s Stennis Capitol Press Forum that the House of Representatives is eager to work with Jackson’s new administration as well. The House would like to see Jackson take control of its water and sewer system, which a federal administrator now oversees. However, White warned, Mississippi “is not giving Jackson a blank check.”

While Mayor Horhn was upbeat about the promises of cooperation, he told citizens that the city must also step up and come together. Horhn’s supporters believe he can be that consensus builder, a mayor able to bring opposing sides together for the greater good of the city.

“His strength is he knows how to communicate, how to direct people, and to compromise,” said Shirley Coleman, an 81-year-old retired Jackson Public School employee. “That’s what will make him an effective mayor and bring Jackson back.”

Horhn defeated now former Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, winning roughly 75 percent of the vote in the Democratic Primary. Lumumba, who served two terms and was indicted on federal bribery charges last year, was often criticized for not working well with local, state and federal officials for the betterment of Jackson. After defeating Lumumba, Horhn then went on to easily win the General Election in June.

Horhn said he has noticed an energy, a vitality returning to the city after his election.

“Folks are really tired of these streets,” Horhn said, referring to the pothole-ridden roadways around Jackson. Orange barrels and cones are common sights.

He also said citizens of Jackson are tired of crime.

“Some people are afraid to come out of their houses,” he said, adding that voters are tired of city services and employees lacking as well. “You taxpayers are their bosses.”

During his 20-minute address, Mayor Horhn said his administration has three goals that will guide its governing.

The first is doing more.

“Let’s get something done,” he explained, adding that the Horhn administration will work to fix what ails Jackson, particularly roads, bureaucracy, jobs, and business investments.

The second goal is for leaders to think and solve problems using logic. Horhn said when he was a child, instead of listening to him groan about an issue, his father always said, “You know the problem, so what is your solution.”

Finally, Horhn said his third goal is prayer.

“We’ve got to believe in a higher power,” he said to the cheers of the audience.