Amtrak’s Mardi Gras Service along Coast to start August 18

Fares from Mobile to New Orleans start at $15 each way. There will be four stops along the Mississippi Coast.

Amtrak announced Tuesday that its new Mardi Gras Service line running from Mobile, Alabama to New Orleans, Louisiana will officially start on August 18.

There will be four stops along the route on the Mississippi Coast in the cities of Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis.

Tickets are now available for new twice-daily Amtrak intercity train service. Adult coach fares end-to-end start at $15 each way, less for shorter distances. There are everyday discounts for children ages 2-12, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and families, small groups, large groups, and others.

“We encourage customers to get their tickets now to experience this new, comfortable, and scenic service, and have the first opportunity to travel by train on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in nearly 20 years,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris in a statement. “Guests can plan travel for football trips this fall, for November and December holiday travel – and even Mardi Gras Season next year.”

According to Amtrak, trains will offer Coach and Business Class in addition to Café service with a menu featuring locally sourced items.

Guests will enjoy wide reclining seats with ample legroom, no middle seats, free Wi-Fi, and generous carry-on baggage allowances. With space reserved in advance, golf bags will be accepted and pets will be welcomed in carriers and within appropriate weights.

The return of Amtrak to the Coast has been nearly 20 years in the making, as it ceased after Hurricane Katrina hit in August 2005. Since then, the Southern Rail Commission along with the cities on the route and U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R) have worked to bring the passenger rail service back. A combination of local, state and federal funding has been utilized to renovate depots and platforms as well as upgrade the lines to make Amtrak’s return possible.