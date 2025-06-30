Young joins Carter, Tate in Republican field seeking to replace Secretary of State Watson in 2027

Shuwaski Young announces run for Secretary of State in January 2023 in the Democratic Primary. (Photo by Magnolia Tribune)

The former Democrat withdrew from the 2023 race for Secretary of State citing health concerns. On Monday, Young said he “has fully improved.”

Shuwaski Young has joined a growing list of Republicans who say they will run for Mississippi Secretary of State in 2027.

“I’m running to protect our elections, grow Mississippi’s economy, and keep our communities safe,” said Young in a statement. “This isn’t about politics, it’s about purpose. It’s time for continued strong, authentic, conservative leadership that delivers results for the people of Mississippi.”

Young ran unopposed to win the Democratic nomination for the office in 2023 but withdrew from the race after the primary election, citing health concerns related to “a hypertensive crisis.” The Mississippi Democratic Party placed Ty Pinkins on the ballot in Young’s stead, which Watson defeated in November 60 percent to 40 percent.

Young was also the Democratic nominee for the 3rd Congressional District in 2022, calling himself a “diehard Democrat.” He worked in the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama Administration and was affiliated with the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton.

Yet now, Young says the Democratic Party is unrecognizable and has since switched to the Republican Party, describing himself as “a Christian conservative.” He is also currently serving on the Neshoba County Republican Executive Committee.

Young says his campaign will focus on faith, freedom, and building a stronger future.

“We’re going to prove that Mississippi’s best days are ahead rooted in conservative values and led by people who live them every day,” Young said.

As for his health, Young told Magnolia Tribune on Monday he “has fully improved.”

“Since stepping away from the 2023 race, I have made my health a top priority. I’ve worked closely with medical professionals, followed a doctor-prescribed diet, and consistently exercised 3 to 5 times per week. I’m pleased to share that for well over a year, my blood pressure has remained in a perfectly healthy range,” Young said. “I’m especially grateful to the outstanding healthcare team at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle, whose expert care and support made all the difference during that season. Today, I’m healthier, stronger, and more focused than ever.”

Secretary of State Michael Watson opens the 2024 session of the Mississippi House on January 2, 2024 (Photo: Sarah Ulmer/Magnolia Tribune)

Incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson has not officially announced his intentions for the 2027 statewide election cycle, but that has not stopped Young and other potential replacements from lining up to succeed the two-term Republican.

It is widely believed that Watson will not seek a third term, choosing instead to run for either Lieutenant Governor or Governor, with the former rumored to be more likely than the latter.

State Senators Joel Carter and Jeff Tate have also said they are in on what is assumed to be an open seat race.

(L to R) State Senator Joel Carter and State Senator Jeff Tate

Carter and Tate told Magnolia Tribune earlier this year that Watson has told them he will not be seeking re-election.

Other possible Republican candidates mentioned in Capitol circles are State Senator Jeremy England and State Senator Brice Wiggins.

On the Democrat side, State Senator David Blount and former House members Brandon Jones and David Baria have also been mentioned among possible candidates for Secretary of State.