New Mississippi laws set to take effect July 1

From tax reforms to wine shipping, see what new laws impact you and your community.

July 1 is not only the start of the new fiscal year in the state of Mississippi; it is also when most of the new laws passed during the 2025 legislative session take effect.

Here is a rundown of some of the most talked about new laws you should be aware of starting Tuesday.

Tax reforms

Mississippi’s sales tax on groceries will fall by 2 percent July 1, from 7 percent to 5 percent as part of the tax reform package signed into law aimed at phasing out the state individual income tax.

In addition, the income tax will be reduced by 0.25 percent while the gas tax will increase 3 cents, from 18 cents per gallon to 21 cents.

PERS

A Tier 5 in the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) for newly hired government workers is being created based on recommendations from the PERS Board. This does not impact existing workers or retirees.

However, the new tier will not go into effect until March 2026.

DEI ban

A new Mississippi law prevents universities, community colleges, public schools, and charter schools from using Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices when selecting faculty, providing academic opportunities, and offering student engagement.

Often referred to as the anti-DEI law, the State Board of Education and the Institutions of Higher Learning have already approved new policies related to this law.

A federal lawsuit has been filed challenging the implementation of the new law but as of this reporting no action has been taken.

Paid Parental Leave

Lawmakers agreed to provide up to six weeks of paid parental leave for new parents working in state government.

This affects primary caregivers when giving birth to a child or adopting one.

Vaping Registry

A new Mississippi law requires a listing or registry of all vape products sold in the state.

Retailers will be required to exclusively offer e-cigarettes from only three manufacturers. It also bans virtually all flavored vaping products.

Wine Shipping

Direct shipment of wines to Mississippi residents was signed into law this year allowing for up to 12 cases of wine per address to be shipped directly to residents in Mississippi per year.

Mississippi was one of only three states that prohibited the direct shipment of wines to its residents, as noted during legislative debates.

Kratom

The opioid-like substance kratom will now be taxed at a 25 percent rate, 10 percent higher than the tobacco tax.

The substance is also restricted for purchase only by persons over 21 years of age.

Camping on Public Property

Lawmakers agreed to outlaw camping on certain publicly owned property.

Campsites are defined as “a location on any property owned or controlled by a municipality, county or state, state agency or political subdivision of the state where camping materials are placed.”

Panhandling Permits

Those wishing to panhandle must now apply for a permit from their local governing body.

Limits are set on when and where panhandling can occur. The permit fee is not to exceed $25.

Squatting

A legal process was established to have squatters removed from private property by the owners. This is a growing nationwide trend lawmakers sought to cut off before it took hold in Mississippi.

Paying College Athletes

Changes were made to state laws that allow college athletes to be paid directly by state institutions of higher learning while maximizing the athletes’ name, image and likeliness (NIL) opportunities.

This was done to fall in line with the changes at the NCAA level.

Voting Assistance

Failing to properly submit a ballot when assisting a voter will now be a misdemeanor.

Improperly transmitting a ballot could result in no more than one year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine.

Grooming

A new law creates a felony crime of “grooming” a child for exploitation.

Anyone convicted of grooming will not have to register as a sex offender because no physical actions took place.

Impersonating a Police Officer

The act of impersonating a police officer will now be a felony.

Seafood Labeling

To enhance seafood transparency, a new law requires that clear labeling of seafood and crawfish as “Domestic” or “Imported” be enacted by all grocery stores, markets, restaurants, and food trucks.