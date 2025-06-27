Howard Industries announces $237 million expansion in Clarke, Jones and Simpson counties

The company’s electrical transformer, technology products manufacturing division will create 450 jobs within five years.

It’s another home run for Mississippi business.

On Thursday, Howard Industries, a home-grown, family-owned Mississippi company with 5,000 employees throughout the Magnolia State, and $2 billion in revenues, announced an expansion investment of nearly $237 million in three rural Mississippi counties – Clarke, Jones, and Simpson.

The electrical transformer, technology products manufacturing division of the privately held business will create 450 jobs within five years.

“Howard Industries’ $236 million investment is yet another powerful example of the economic momentum building across Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “With hundreds of new high-quality jobs across Clarke, Jones, and Simpson counties, this project highlights the record-breaking private sector growth we’re seeing throughout our state. Mississippi is proving once again that we’re open for business—and we’re just getting started.”

Howard Industries is already a global leader in distribution transformers with more than 14 locations throughout the Magnolia State that employ more than 4,000 workers. The company has produced more than 10 million transformers that are in service through the U.S. and abroad.

The company’s expansions will allow it to meet the U.S. Department of Energy’s new requirements for electrical transformers, while also addressing the growing demand for power from sectors such as data centers, electric vehicles, transportation, and industry.

“We’re deeply committed to the growth and success of Mississippi,” said Michael Howard, CEO of Howard Industries, established in 1968. “We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Mississippi, which has been the cornerstone of our company’s success.”

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing financial assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive (MFLEX) program, and for land acquisition, infrastructure improvements and construction costs.

“The expansion will add 50 percent more manufacturing (space) and they’re already positioned as the No. 1 transformer manufacturer in America,” said MDA executive director Bill Cork, noting that company founder Billy Howard, Sr., 98, still goes to the office daily and showed up, smiling broadly, to the press conference announcing the significant investment.

In 1968, Howard left a successful career at General Electric to return home to establish Howard Industries with his wife, Linda, which now consists of four separate divisions – Howard Technology, Howard Medical, Howard Lighting, Howard Power Solutions, plus Howard Transportation.

“Mississippi’s impressive economic momentum continues with this investment by Howard Industries,” said Cork. “Not only is this homegrown company finding continued success in the U.S. and around the globe, but hundreds of additional Mississippians now can find great jobs producing the quality transformers and other products and services for which Howard Industries has been known for nearly 60 years. This exciting project further validates the fact that Mississippi is an ideal location for companies seeking long-term growth and generational success.”

Ross Tucker, president of the Economic Development Authority of Jones County, pointed out that Howard Industries has brought new jobs and investments to Jones County for decades.

“From the first transformer plant in Laurel to the corporate headquarters in Ellisville, we’ve proudly watched this company succeed and expand,” said Tucker.

The Clarke County Board of Supervisors, Simpson County Board of Supervisors, and Jones County Board of Supervisors are also assisting with the project.

“Part of a successful economic development effort is to ensure our current industrial allies have their needs met locally, and we’re doing that through programs sponsored through our county and community,” said Pat Brown, executive director of the Simpson County Development Foundation.

Newt Ishee, executive director of the Mid-Mississippi Development District, said the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and the city of Quitman greatly appreciate Howard Industries for choosing Quitman for this significant investment.

“We welcome this Mississippi-based company to Quitman and look forward to a great partnership between Howard Industries and Clarke County for years to come,” said Ishee.

Last month, Howard Industries provided the lead naming gift for Mississippi State University’s (MSU) new football indoor practice facility, with an estimated construction cost of approximately $60 million. When completed in 2028, the 110,000 square-foot Billy W. Howard Sr. Indoor Practice Facility will stand adjacent to the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex.

Howard graduated from MSU in three years, in 1946, with an electrical engineering degree. Known affectionately as “Iron Man” in college, Howard made his mark as the first football player to play nearly every minute of every game.

“Howard Industries plays an integral part in the economic success of the state of Mississippi and that’s something we know firsthand to be deeply important,” said MSU president Dr. Mark E. Keenum.