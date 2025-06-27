Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Back-to-school sales tax holiday set...

Back-to-school sales tax holiday set for July 11-13

By: Frank Corder - June 27, 2025

(Photo from Shutterstock)

  • The Magnolia State’s back-to-school sales tax holiday includes articles of clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.

With many Mississippi school districts now operating under a modified calendar, bringing students and teachers back to the classrooms sooner, registration is underway across the state. That means school supply lists are going home and parents are starting to plan for another first day back.

To help families with what can be a costly annual endeavor, Mississippi’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is set for Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 13, this summer.

A sales tax holiday is a temporary period when sales taxes are not collected or paid on purchases of specific products and/or services.

The Magnolia State’s back-to-school sales tax holiday includes articles of clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.

“Clothing” is defined as any article of apparel designed to be worn on the human body including pants, shirts and blouses, dresses, coats, jackets, belts, hats, undergarments, and multiple piece garments sold as a set.

“Footwear” is noted as any article of apparel for human feet not including skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any similar items.

“School Supplies” are defined as items that are commonly used by a student in a course of study.

A list of eligible items is provided by the Mississippi Department of Revenue in their annual sales tax holiday guide here.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 25, 2025

Congressman Thompson votes to pursue impeachment against President Trump
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 25, 2025

Governor Reeves on Jordan execution: “Justice will be done”
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 24, 2025

ICE arrests Iranian national illegally in U.S. in Gluckstadt, Mississippi
Previous Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
June 27, 2025

Speaker White tasks members with exploring topics likely on House’s 2026 legislative agenda