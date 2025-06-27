Back-to-school sales tax holiday set for July 11-13

The Magnolia State’s back-to-school sales tax holiday includes articles of clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.

With many Mississippi school districts now operating under a modified calendar, bringing students and teachers back to the classrooms sooner, registration is underway across the state. That means school supply lists are going home and parents are starting to plan for another first day back.

To help families with what can be a costly annual endeavor, Mississippi’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is set for Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 13, this summer.

A sales tax holiday is a temporary period when sales taxes are not collected or paid on purchases of specific products and/or services.

The Magnolia State’s back-to-school sales tax holiday includes articles of clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.

“Clothing” is defined as any article of apparel designed to be worn on the human body including pants, shirts and blouses, dresses, coats, jackets, belts, hats, undergarments, and multiple piece garments sold as a set.

“Footwear” is noted as any article of apparel for human feet not including skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any similar items.

“School Supplies” are defined as items that are commonly used by a student in a course of study.

A list of eligible items is provided by the Mississippi Department of Revenue in their annual sales tax holiday guide here.