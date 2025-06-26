A hidden treasure: Merri Pennie’s Mercantile & Tearoom

Invite a friend or two and plan a trip to the Historic Canton Square for a delicious lunch.

If teacups could talk, they would tell you about the people who have visited Merri Pennie’s Mercantile & Tearoom over the past five years. One teacup or perhaps a mug would be used to report on the men’s coffee club, which meets in the morning to discuss politics. It is reported that lively discussions often take place.

Another teacup would report on the wonderful shower given in honor of the bride-to-be. From the far corner, another teacup tells the story of a grandmother bringing her granddaughters for a spot of tea. The teacups are busy talking when a tour bus pulls up to the front door, or it’s the day of the Canton Flea Market or the almost month-long Christmas Festival.

Oh, the stories they could tell!

Located on the south side of the Canton Historic Square, 155 West Peace Street, Merri Pennie’s Mercantile & Tearoom is easy to find. At the front of the store are vendor booths filled with antiques and collectibles. The tearoom, located at the back of the store, can seat twenty-four, but there have been occasions where up to forty have been accommodated.

History of the Unique Name

Owners, Ed and Amy Hutchison, a husband-and-wife team, started their first business in Canton over twenty years ago. They opened Merri Pennie’s on the east side of the square, selling costume jewelry.

Later, when a building a few doors to their north became available, the Hutchisons moved and opened a multivendor business, naming it “The Emporium” after the downtown Jackson department store, which had been in operation from the 1920s until it closed in 1970. They were also able to obtain the logo. The name Merri Pennie was retired.

That is until Susanne Hale approached the couple and asked them about purchasing her business, Canton Square Antiques, in January 2020. It was time to resurrect the name, calling their new business adventure Merri Pennie’s Mercantile & Tearoom. The name is in honor of Amy’s mother, Merripennie McMurry Strong. It’s definitely a unique name!

Luncheon in the Tea Room

After you have perused the mercantile and made your purchases, it’s time to sit and relax in the tearoom and enjoy the menu and food prepared by Charlleis Lovett of Canton. Most people call her Charlie because her first name is difficult to pronounce and remember.

Ms. Lovett came to Canton from the San Francisco Bay area, California, after working as a chef and in the hospitality industry for many years. Initially, her first business in Canton was Tallulah’s, a gift shop on the Square in Canton. Having worked with Ed through the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the tearoom was a wonderful blend for these entrepreneurs.

Even though the pandemic gave the tearoom a slow start, it wasn’t long before patrons were finding their way to the back of the building to enjoy a delicious luncheon. Ms. Lovett changes the menu daily. During my visit, I enjoyed the Chicken Salad on a croissant, fresh fruit, a small cup of pork and potato soup, accompanied by a square of cornbread, along with cowboy caviar. Delicious!

Luncheons are available Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu typically consists of your choice of soup, salad, chicken salad on greens, or a croissant, followed by another entrée, such as roasted chicken quarters with au gratin potatoes or beef, meatball and ziti pasta with marinara sauce. If you have a sweet tooth, you may want to enjoy the dessert of the day, a sundae, or a root beer float.

Consider hosting your special events, such as bridal or baby showers, birthday parties, and graduations, at Merri Pennie’s. Please call 601-691-5967 to make reservations. My favorite, afternoon tea, is available for groups of twelve or more. DAR, bunco, and church groups have also enjoyed meeting here. Currently, a women’s Mahjong group meets in the tearoom on Tuesday evenings to enjoy appetizers and fellowship.

“Hidden treasure,” “unique charm and décor,” and “love the antiques” are just a few of the statements Ms. Lovett and Ed hear repeatedly. Ladies respond with, “It’s a great place for a leisurely lunch and shopping.” And it’s the only place available on the Historic Square to enjoy a Luncheon.

Promoting Tourism

An interesting fact about Ed Hutchison is that he serves as the President of the Canton Tourism Board. In a blog post from the Canton Tourism website, Ed was asked, “What do you think makes Canton special as the home for your business?”

Canton’s Historic Square has a certain quality about it. It’s incredibly unique, and everyone here is so kind. One of the things I love most about Canton is that you’re able to see the possibilities and growth that live here and are bound to happen. I must mention the annual events as well. The Canton City of Lights Christmas Festival and Flea Market Arts & Crafts Show lend a hand to us being here. People travel from all over to attend these events.

Over the years, Ed, Amy, and Ms. Lovett have worked with passion to see Canton thrive, not only for businesses but also as a destination spot for visitors and residents alike. One thing is sure: the tearoom is a cultural hub for residents.

Invite a friend or two and plan a trip to the Historic Canton Square. After you have meandered your way around the square, drop by Merri Pennie’s for a delicious luncheon. Enjoy a cup of hot or cold tea, and don’t be in a hurry. Enjoy the fellowship and mention that the tea lady sent you.