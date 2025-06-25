Congressman Thompson votes to pursue impeachment against President Trump

As House Democrats overwhelmingly joined Republicans in rejecting the impeachment resolution, President Trump says, “Go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!”

Mississippi 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson was among 79 Democrats in the U.S. House to vote to pursue articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump (R) on Tuesday.

Thompson, who also supported both impeachment efforts during the President’s first term, joined fellow progressive Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jasmine Crockett, Rashida Talib, Ihan Omar, Ayanna Presley, and others on Tuesday in opposing the motion to table the impeachment resolution.

At the other end of the party spectrum was House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both of whom were among the 128 Democrats who joined all Republicans in killing the resolution by a vote of 344 to 79.

The impeachment resolution was put forward by Texas Congressman Al Green after Trump ordered airstrikes on Iran’s three nuclear facilities, a move Green and other critics said was “illegal and unconstitutional.”

“In starting his illegal and unconstitutional war with Iran without the constitutionally mandated consent of Congress or appropriate notice to Congress, President Trump acted in direct violation of the War Powers Clause of the Constitution,” the article of impeachment stated.

On Saturday, Congressman Thompson condemned Trump’s order to strike Iran.

“Donald Trump launched strikes on Iran without Congressional approval. I condemn this illegal act of war,” Thompson wrote on social media. “This is something very serious that puts U.S. troops at risk and undermines our Constitution. We must stand against nuclear threats and dictators.”

Then on Monday, Thompson, the ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, took issue with the Department of Homeland Security issuing a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, saying, “To be clear, we are at an increased threat level today – and apparently for at least the next three months – because of Donald Trump’s actions in the Middle East.”

However, despite the talk from the party’s more progressive members, House Democratic leadership did not support Green’s impeachment and has thus far not pursued such actions against Trump as a caucus six months into the President’s second term.

President Trump responded to the impeachment resolution on Truth Social, laying the effort at the feet of Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Crockett.

“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before. The reason for her ‘rantings’ is all of the Victories that the U.S.A. has had under the Trump Administration,” Trump wrote. “The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again. When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all. How dare “The Mouse” tells us how to run the United States of America!”

President Trump concluded his post by saying, “She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!”

It is the second time Congressman Green has sought to advance articles of impeachment against Trump in the past few months. The first attempt came in March after Green was removed by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) during a joint session of Congress as the President spoke. Green sought to disrupt Trump’s remarks and would not refrain from shouting in the chamber as Johnson gaveled for order.