Mississippi’s economic development successes celebrated with national awards

“From technology to manufacturing to aerospace, companies are choosing Mississippi because they know we deliver results,” Governor Reeves said.

Mississippi’s $13 billion in economic development in 2024 was recently recognized with three national awards from Area Development magazine, with the trade publication writing, “Mississippi proved that small states can land big deals.”

Area Development magazine awarded its Gold Shovel Award for a state with under 3 million population to the Magnolia State. The $10 billion Amazon Web Services (AWS) investment in Mississippi was recognized with one of the publication’s Non-Manufacturing Projects of the Year and the Amplify Cell Technology project, costing $1.9 billion, was honored with one of its Manufacturing Projects of the Year.

The magazine said the state has shown “when tech titans and clean tech manufacturers go shopping for locations, Mississippi is ready with shovel-ready sites and statewide support.”

The Shovel Awards were given to “states that stand out for their ability to attract high-impact economic development projects.” Area Development’s top projects are “based on job creation, capital investment, diversity of industry, and each state’s overall economic strategy.”

The Mississippi Development Authority submitted the nominations.

MDA Executive Director Bill Cork credits Mississippi’s economic turnaround to several factors.

“Private-sector investment has skyrocketed to record levels, and Mississippi has raced to the front of the pack in technological innovation, paving the way for the dawn of the ‘Digital Delta,’” Cork said. “On top of that, Mississippi’s Power Play initiative is about to make this state a leader in American energy. This all means more jobs, more economic wins, and more national recognition.”

Governor Tate Reeves and Cook introduced the Power Play initiative earlier this year. The initiative aims to cut state-imposed red tape allowing for faster permitting, reduced financial risk, and greater strategic investment.

Reeves has repeatedly stressed his top priority for Mississippi is economic development.

“From technology to manufacturing to aerospace, companies are choosing Mississippi because they know we deliver results. We’re building a stronger economy and proving that Mississippi’s momentum is real,” said Reeves.

Amazon groundbreaking, May 2024 (Photo from Governor Tate Reeves office on Facebook)

The Governor’s Office released a list of top job creators and investment projects that helped to land Mississippi the Gold Shovel Award:

Amazon Web Services: $10 billion investment, 1,000 jobs

Amplify Cell Technologies: $1.9 billion investment, 2,000 jobs

PCC Gulf Chem: $540 million investment, 84 jobs

Liebherr: $238.4 million investment, 342 jobs

Koch Foods: $145.5 million investment, 128 jobs

Ashley Furniture: $79.4 million investment, 525 jobs

Anduril Industries: $75 million investment, 60 jobs

Aurora Flight Sciences: $43.8 million investment, 63 jobs

Gulf State Canners: $40.8 million investment, 19 jobs

Owl’s Head Alloys: $29.2 million investment, 68 jobs

Rosedale Distilling Company: $23.1 million investment, 57 jobs

Superior Optical Lab: $12.4 million investment, 188 jobs

Mississippi has also been recognized for its business-friendly environment.

Site Selection magazine ranked the state No.7 for business Climate, named No. 6 in regulatory environment, and No. 8 in site readiness, according to MDA.

Mississippi’s 5 percent Corporate Tax rate has also won praise for its ability to optimize the cost of operations for businesses. The Tax Foundation placed Mississippi No. 6 in their Tax Competitiveness Index, and Business Facilities magazine ranked the Magnolia State No. 7 for Best Corporate Tax Climate.

Mississippi is also ranked No. 2 for cost of living, according to U.S. News & World Report, and No. 3 in housing affordability.

“Mississippi is making history, and the nation is taking notice,” Reeves said.