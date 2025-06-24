Magnolia Mornings: June 24, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Miss. State partners with Pontifical University Antonianum in Italy

(Photo from Miss. State)

Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum and Pontifical University Antonianum Professor Agustin Hernández Vidales, Rector of the university in Rome, Italy, formalized a partnership Monday establishing the framework for joint academic, research and cultural initiatives.

MSU said Keenum and other university leaders are traveling this week in the country that hosts multiple meaningful connections with MSU, including study-abroad and research opportunities.

The memorandum of understanding with PUA establishes a collaborative focus on legal and social implications of digital transition, integrative intelligence and cultural exchange between the U.S. and Mediterranean region. Among key areas of partnership are educational programs and training; joint courses, including master’s degree programs and specialization tracks; internships for students, graduates and professionals; and exchange programs for students, doctoral candidates and faculty.

2. MS Farmers Market adds select Thursdays this summer

The Mississippi Farmers Market has announced the return of its Thursday Summer Markets, offering shoppers even more opportunities to buy fresh, local products directly from Mississippi farmers and producers.

In addition to its regular operating hours from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays, the market will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on select Thursdays – June 26, July 10, July 24 and August 7.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Thune aims to have ‘big, beautiful bill’ on Trump’s desk by July 4

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As The Hill reports, “Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) is sticking to his ambitious schedule of getting the Republican megabill to President Trump’s desk by July 4, even as he faces objections from Senate GOP colleagues and the Senate parliamentarian to key provisions in the bill.”

“Republican senators are racing to work out their disagreements over Medicaid, renewable energy tax breaks and other provisions before the bill comes to the Senate floor on Thursday or Friday,” The Hill reported. “Medicaid is looming as an intractable issue for Thune as several Republican senators said Monday evening that they still have concerns about cuts to the program.”

The Hill went on to report, “Asked if he has the votes to pass the legislation, Thune replied: ‘Let’s hope so.’ The GOP leader vowed on social media that senators ‘will remain here’ in Washington ‘until this reconciliation bill is passed.'”

2. Harvard weighing truce with Trump Administration

Harvard University campus

The New York Times reports that Harvard “is facing a problem as it weighs a possible truce with President Trump: how to strike a deal without compromising its values or appearing to have capitulated.”

“Unlike many other powerful institutions that have struck bargains with Mr. Trump, Harvard, the nation’s oldest and richest university, spent much of this spring as the vanguard of resistance to the White House, credited by academic leaders, alumni and pro-democracy activists for fighting the administration and serving as a formidable barrier against authoritarianism,” NYT reported. “Despite a series of legal wins against the administration, though, Harvard officials concluded in recent weeks that those victories alone might be insufficient to protect the university.”

NYT noted, “Some Harvard supporters believe that the university’s two-month legal fight with the Trump administration may give it room to maneuver and, given its wins so far, portray a settlement as a favorable outcome. Under one idea being floated inside Harvard, the university and the Trump administration could reach a settlement in one of the ongoing lawsuits the school has brought and give a judge the authority to enforce it.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss golfer makes Team USA for Walker Cup

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss men’s golfer Michael La Sasso will represent Team USA at the 2025 Walker Cup, the USGA announced Friday.

Ole Miss Athletics said La Sasso along with Jackson Koivan and Ben James earned places as the top Americans in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

They will compete against Great Britain and Ireland in the 50th Walker Cup Match on Sept. 6-7 at the Cypress Point Club, in Pebble Beach, California.

2. JSU’s Williams to be inducted in MS Sports Hall of Fame

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Head basketball coach at Jackson State University Mo Williams is among the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees.

Williams is a Murrah High School graduate who went on to play basketball at Alabama and enjoyed a 13-year NBA career.

The eight-member class will be inducted the weekend of August 1-2, 2025 during the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.

Markets & Business

1. Futures up, oil down after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

CNBC reports that stock futures rose early Tuesday “after President Donald Trump said that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran had come into effect, marking the latest sign of easing tensions in the Middle East.”

“Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 350 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.9%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2%,” CNBC reported.

CNBC added, “Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate futures were down more than 3%, as concerns over an oil supply disruption dissipated.”

2. Kroger to close 60 stores in next 18 months

FoxBusiness reports that Kroger is planning to close dozens of stores by the end of next year.

“The massive Cincinnati-based grocery store chain made the announcement on Friday. It operates thousands of supermarkets and pharmacies across the nation and is planning to close 60 stores in the next 18 months, a first-quarter 2025 earnings report said,” FoxBusiness reported. “While the report said the company’s profits ‘exceeded our expectations,’ Director Ron Sargent said in an earnings call that the company reviewed areas not meaningful to its future growth and determined that closing the stores ‘will make the company more efficient.'”

FoxBusiness noted, “Kroger told Fox News Digital that the company will not be releasing a list of which locations will be impacted at this time.”