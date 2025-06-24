Lipscomb named general counsel for Republican Attorneys General Association

She will also head up the Rule of Law Defense Fund, helping shape legal public policy issues affecting states.

Whitney Lipscomb is leaving the Mississippi Attorney General’s office to be the general counsel for the Republican Attorneys General Association. She will also head up the Rule of Law Defense Fund.

“Serving the State of Mississippi as Deputy Attorney General has deepened my conviction in the value of principled leadership and an unwavering dedication to the rule of law,” Lipscomb told Magnolia Tribune. “Under General Fitch’s strong and steady leadership, I’m proud of all we’ve achieved and the countless lives we’ve touched in Mississippi.”

Lipscomb said it is a “true honor” to continue to the mission alongside the nation’s Republican Attorneys General “as we defend our Constitution and support the Trump Administration.”

Lipscomb has repeatedly been mentioned among those to watch for future high-profile positions in Mississippi, such as U.S. Attorney or even as a potential candidate for statewide office.

Lipscomb has served in the state AG’s office since 2020 as Deputy Attorney General overseeing the Civil, Solicitor General, and Opinions and Policy Divisions, while providing strategic counsel on litigation and legislative matters that impact the state and nation.

Before her time at the Attorney General’s Office, Lipscomb served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Counsel to former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. A summa cum laude graduate of Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi School of Law, Lipscomb began her legal career in private practice.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch (left) and Whitney Lipscomb (right) at the U.S. southern border in early 2025 (Photo from AG)

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch thanked Lipscomb for her service and congratulated her on the new role, adding that she will certainly be missed.

“For nearly a decade, Whitney has given invaluable service to the people of Mississippi,” Fitch said. “Mississippi is better because of Whitney’s leadership.”

Fitch said Mississippi will continue to benefit from Lipscomb’s service as she works “to advance conservative principles.”

“We wish Whitney the very best in her new role and look forward to working with her in the years to come,” Fitch added.

The Republican Attorneys General Association helps elect and re-elect Republican attorneys general nationally with a goal of promoting and protecting the Constitution, freedom, and opportunity for future generations. There are currently 29 Republican attorneys general nationwide.

Lipscomb will be working with the organization’s executive director Adam Piper, who returned to lead the Republican Attorneys General Association earlier this year. Piper is a Virginia native and veteran of South Carolina politics where he served as a Chief of Staff in the attorney general’s office and worked with U.S. Senator Tim Scott, Governor Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, and former Governor David Beasley.

Whitney Lipscomb with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in early 2025 (Photo from Lipscomb)

Lipscomb will also be heading up the Rule of Law Defense Fund, a public policy organization that promotes the rule of law, federalism, and freedom in a civil society. Created in 2014, the Rule of Law Defense Fund provides a forum for conservative attorneys general and their staff to study, discuss, and engage on important legal policy issues affecting the states.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill chairs the Rule of Law Defense Fund. She called Lipscomb a “rockstar” and believes good things are ahead with her at the helm.

“I’ve known Whitney for over nine years, including her amazing work for Attorney General Lynn Fitch and then Governor Phil Bryant,” Murrill told Magnolia Tribune. “She’s a rockstar and will be a great policy leader for our organization.”