Discovering the Holy Land at Palestine Gardens in Lucedale

Tucked into the quiet, wooded landscape of Lucedale, Mississippi, lies one of the most extraordinary spiritual landmarks in the South– Palestine Gardens, a 40-acre, outdoor scale replica of the Holy Land. This remarkable site isn’t just a model; it’s a ministry, a testimony, and a walk through the biblical world right in the heart of George County.

The story of the gardens begins with Reverend Walter Harvale Jackson and his wife, who took a transformative trip to Israel in the late 1950s. Moved deeply by their experience and inspired to bring the biblical landscape back home, the couple returned to Mississippi with a vision. They wanted to create a replica of the Holy Land—something that would allow people in South Mississippi, who might never travel to Israel, to witness the geography of the Bible firsthand. With hard work, prayer, and purpose, the Jacksons laid the first stones, and the Palestine Gardens officially opened in 1960.

(Photo from Palestine Gardens)

What started as a faithful vision slowly grew into a cherished destination. Each section of the garden is carefully and accurately positioned to mirror the actual geography of biblical Israel. Visitors walk through tiny renditions of cities like Jerusalem, Bethlehem, and Nazareth. The Jordan River winds through the land, and visitors cross over bridges, stand near Mount Tabor, and gaze out across the Sea of Galilee—all constructed to scale and steeped in significance.

For Don Bradley, the gardens were first introduced to him during a third-grade field trip in 1965. At the time, he was just a boy, unaware that this sacred site would one day become his life’s calling.

“In 1991, I came back to visit the gardens with my church, and in 1994, God spoke to me and told me I should inquire about purchasing the gardens. My initial response was no! 9But God has a way of working these things out. So, I went to the gardens and asked James and Jackie Kirkpatrick if I could purchase the gardens. Jackie was the daughter of the Jacksons, and she became very emotional—and I learned that they had been wanting to sell the gardens too.”

That divine appointment changed the course of Bradley’s life.

“I went from the shipyard to the gardens, and I’ve been here for thirty years now,” he said.

As caretaker and storyteller, Don Bradley now welcomes visitors from across the region—and the world. Guided tours blend scripture with history, showing how each city and site played a role in the biblical narrative. Guests often remark on the scale and detail of the gardens, as well as the spiritual peace that settles in as they walk the grounds.

(Photo from Palestine Gardens)

“It’s a Sunday School class without walls, and the reactions from people who visit the gardens are always rewarding,” Bradley said. “They’re surprised at how big they are, the detail, and, of course, the spirit that is felt here.”

Visitors to Palestine Gardens begin their journey along the Jericho Road, winding past miniature replicas of key biblical sites, such as Jericho and the Arnonian—a massive structure modeled after the complex built by Herod the Great. The path leads them into Jerusalem, the centerpiece of the Gardens, where many of the most pivotal biblical events are represented.

To help visitors grasp the scale and distance between these ancient cities, the entire layout is designed so that one yard equals one mile. It’s a thoughtful detail that adds context to the experience. As guests explore the Jerusalem model, they’ll find intricate features throughout—figurines representing the Three Wise Men, tiny ovens with bread baking inside, and other lifelike elements that bring the biblical world to life in vivid, unforgettable ways.

It’s not uncommon to see families walking together, pastors leading prayer, or children staring in awe at the miniature walls of Jericho. But what makes the experience truly unforgettable is the presence—the sacred stillness that fills the gardens.

“When the tours start, the Holy Spirit takes over,” Bradley added. “I enjoy every person who comes out here and am so thankful they have come to visit the gardens.”

(Photo from Palestine Gardens)

Palestine Gardens isn’t a flashy attraction. There are no digital displays, no souvenir shops, and no distractions. It’s the simplicity and sincerity that makes it so powerful. The paths are clear, the message is unwavering, and the invitation is always open. It’s a place of reflection, education, and inspiration.

Palestine Gardens is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Guided tours are available, and there’s no admission fee—though donations are welcomed to help sustain the ministry and its upkeep.

For those seeking to escape the noise of everyday life and discover something meaningful, The Palestine Gardens offers a unique experience—one that nourishes the mind, stirs the soul, and brings scripture to life in a way that few places can. Whether you’re a student of the Bible, a curious traveler, or someone simply seeking peace, this sacred space in Lucedale invites you to walk the land of faith right here in Mississippi. It’s not just a model—it’s a ministry that continues to touch hearts, one visitor at a time.