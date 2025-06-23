Mississippi Governor elected chair of the Southern Regional Education Board

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves answers a reporter's question on his announcement of a tech company expected to invest $10 billion to build two data processing centers that will create 1,000 jobs in central Mississippi, during a Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, news conference in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

SREB is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization created in 1948 by Southern governors and legislatures to advance education and improve the social and economic life of the region.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has been elected chair of the Southern Regional Education Board.

The Southern Regional Education Board works with states through an interstate compact aimed at improving education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education and the workforce.

The election, which was held at the annual meeting of the board on June 22 in Atlanta, means Reeves will now lead the collaborative work of governors, legislators and state education leaders on SREB’s 80-member board to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education and the workforce.

In a statement from SREB, Governor Reeves said he was honored to have been elected chair and he is excited to help lead the work to strengthen education across the South.

“In Mississippi, we’ve seen what’s possible when we set high standards and stay committed to results — from the Mississippi Miracle to nation-leading fourth grade reading and math gains,” Reeves said. “I look forward to working with fellow governors, as well as legislators and state education leaders to build on that momentum and deliver even more opportunity to our students.”

Reeves succeeds Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who served two one-year terms as SREB chair, from 2023 to 2025.

Felicia Cumings Smith, president of the National Center for Families Learning based in Louisville, Kentucky, was re-elected vice chair of the board. She has served on the SREB board since 2020.

Sixteen states make up SREB. They are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.