Magnolia Mornings: June 23, 2025

In Mississippi

1. Marks-native and FedEx founder Fred Smith dies at 80

The AP reports that Fred Smith, the FedEx Corp. founder who revolutionized the express delivery industry, has died, the company said. He was 80.

As noted in a 2024 article in Magnolia Tribune, “FedEx, one of the most recognized names in doorstep delivery, is humbly rooted in Marks, Mississippi, via the founder and executive chairman of the board of directors, Frederick W. Smith… FedEx was launched out of Memphis in 1973.”

“Fredrick W. Smith continued to run FedEx for the next 50 years. In March of 2022, Smith stepped down from the CEO position and has since maintained his role as Executive Chairman of the Board at FedEx. At the age of 79, Smith is the 506th richest man in the world, with a net worth of $5.6 billion.”

2. Developer, philanthropist Canizaro dies at 88

Joe Canizaro with former Governor Phil Bryant looking over plans at Tradition in 2020. (Photo by Frank Corder)

WLOX reports that, “Joseph Canizaro, the real-estate developer behind some of New Orleans’ most recognizable buildings and a major supporter of Republican politics and philanthropy, died Friday night at his home in Metairie. He was 88.”

Canizaro was the founder of the Tradition development in Harrison County.

“A Mississippi native, Canizaro moved to New Orleans in the early 1970s and quickly established himself as one of the city’s most ambitious developers. His influence grew alongside the city’s skyline, with projects that included high-rises and commercial centers that reshaped the downtown business district,” WLOX reported.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Congress returns with Iran, ‘big, beautiful bill’ centerstage

(Photo: Scrumshus, Wikimedia Commons)

The Hill reports that Congress is returning to Washington this week “amid deep divisions over the U.S.’s strike on Iranian nuclear facilities and the GOP’s ‘big, beautiful bill,’ setting the stage for a high-stakes stretch on both the foreign and domestic policy fronts.”

“On Iran, lawmakers are at odds over whether the attack on the three nuclear facilities was the correct decision, and if President Trump was within his constitutional right to execute the effort without approval from Congress. Republicans have largely backed the move while most Democrats are criticizing it, though there are outliers on both sides of the aisle,” The Hill reported. “All senators are scheduled to receive a briefing on Iran on Tuesday afternoon, a source familiar with the matter told The Hill.”

The Hill continued, “On the megabill, meanwhile, a divided GOP is entering a pivotal week for the legislation, which could make-or-break whether congressional leaders can meet their goal of enacting the sprawling package by July 4. Senate leaders are aiming to bring the legislation to the floor by midweek.”

2. Gunman killed by church staff in Michigan

As reported by the New York Times, “A man clad in a tactical vest and carrying a long gun and handgun opened fire on a Michigan church filled with children attending Vacation Bible School on Sunday before being fatally shot by two members of the church’s staff, officials said.”

“The shooting, which was reported a little after 11 a.m. at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Mich., which is about 25 miles west of Detroit, left one church staff member with a gunshot wound in a leg, the Wayne police chief, Ryan Strong, said at a news conference on Sunday night,” NYT reported.

NYT added, “The staff members who opened fire were not publicly identified. The chief said the staff member who was shot had injuries that were not life-threatening… Chief Strong said the man’s motives for the attack were not known but added that he appeared to be in a mental health crisis.”

Sports

MSU’s Bair voted USTFCCCA South Region Field Athlete of the Year

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

Mississippi State Athletics says combined events athlete Peyton Bair was voted the USTFCCCA South Region Field Athlete of the Year.

In a vote consisting of U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association member coaches, Bair was selected for the honor against the other Division I schools in the South Region.

The school said Bair has cemented himself amongst the greats during this outdoor season, capped off by taking the decathlon national title and two collegiate records at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Markets & Business

1. Strait of Hormuz key to oil markets

(Photo from Wall Street Journal)

The Wall Street Journal reports that “Iranian lawmakers on Sunday reportedly threatened a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strip of water connecting the energy-rich Persian Gulf to global markets, after the U.S. joined Israeli strikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities. That’s put oil markets on edge.”

“Roughly 20% of the world’s petroleum passes through the 20-mile-wide strait, where dozens of skyscraper-size tankers each day funnel into a pair of 2-mile-wide traffic lanes separated by a 2-mile-wide buffer. The transit through that 6-mile strip within the strait includes a similarly huge share of the world’s liquefied natural gas,” WSJ reported.

WSJ added, “Brent crude futures, the international pricing benchmark, jumped more than 3% on Sunday. Oil prices then eased early Monday, falling about 0.5% to trade at almost $77 a barrel. Brent was trading below $70 before Israel unleashed its punishing air campaign earlier this month. U.S. stock futures edged higher Monday, with contracts tied to the S&P 500 up about 0.2%.”

2. Health insurers to streamline, reduce prior authorizations

As reported by CNBC, “Health plans under major U.S. insurers said Monday they have voluntarily agreed to speed up and reduce prior authorizations – a process that is often a major pain point for patients and providers when getting and administering care.”

“Prior authorization makes providers obtain approval from a patient’s insurance company before they carry out specific services or treatments. Insurers say the process ensures patients receive medically necessary care and allows them to control costs. But patients and providers have slammed prior authorizations for, in some cases, leading to care delays or denials and physician burnout,” CNBC reported.

CNBC went on to report, “Dozens of plans under large insurers such as CVS Health, UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Humana, Elevance Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield committed to a series of actions that aim to connect patients to care more quickly and reduce the administrative burden on providers, according to a release from AHIP, a trade group representing health plans.”