Suspicious device deemed “not a threat” at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula

By: Frank Corder - June 19, 2025

The USS Zumwalt is seen at the Huntington Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

  • Local law enforcement was called in to investigate and assess the device.

A suspicious device found at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has been deemed “not a threat” after local law enforcement was called to the shipyard to investigate Thursday.

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding spokesperson Kimberly Aguillard told Magnolia Tribune that earlier in the day security officials were made aware of a device that looked like a potential threat.

“Our security team quickly cleared the area and evacuated shipbuilders, set a safety perimeter, and notified local authorities, who assessed the device and determined it was not a threat,” she said.

Aguillard added that out of an abundance of caution, workforce shifts in the safety perimeter were canceled to ensure everyone’s safety and allow the investigation to continue.

“All other work in the shipyard is open and has been deemed safe by security,” Aguillard said. “We’re grateful for the quick response from our shipbuilders and our first responders.”

No further information has been released by Ingalls or law enforcement of this publication.

Employing more than 11,000 employees, Ingalls Shipbuilding is the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi. Ingalls designs, builds and maintains amphibious ships, destroyers, and cutters for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
