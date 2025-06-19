Mississippi State Board of Education removes U.S. History end-of-course testing requirement

State Superintendent Evans said fewer state tests required to graduate should be less taxing on educators, students and families.

High school students in Mississippi will no longer have to take a U.S. History end-of-course assessment, but the class will remain a requirement for graduation.

During this week’s Mississippi State Board of Education, the Board approved ending the requirement of high schoolers taking a U.S. History end-of-course assessment beginning in the 2025-26 school year. It was the only test not required by state or federal law.

Students will still have to pass state Algebra I, Biology and English assessments as a graduation requirement.

All members of the Board except for member Mary Werner voted for the change. She along with U.S. Senator Roger Wicker penned an op-ed earlier this month urging the Board to keep the U.S History end-of-course test requirement.

“Education is a complicated endeavor, full of trade-offs. But the test has two primary benefits, and they are worth the costs,” Werner and Wicker argued. “The first goes to the students, who leave the test room more conversant in American history than many of their fellow citizens. They understand the forces that have shaped our nation, and they can develop informed opinions about political candidates and current events. The second benefit reaches the students who will come next. Every assessment gives us valuable insights by which we can hone curriculum and teaching strategies.”

A public comment period was held during April through May about the proposed change, where 20 comments were provided in support of the change, 16 comments were against the change, and 3 comments were off topic, said Dr. Paula Vanderford, MDE Chief Accountability Officer.

“At this time the MDE recommendation remains consistent as was presented last month, and that is to move forward in eliminating the administration of the assessment as a graduation requirement and use in the accountability system,” Vanderford said.

Board Vice Chair Matt Miller wanted to make it clear whether the change will remove the requirement to take U.S. History courses for high schoolers.

“I just want it to be very clear that we are not removing U.S. History from the curriculum in our high schools,” Miller stated.

Vanderford confirmed that high school students will still be required to take and pass a U.S. History class as part of their required Carnegie units.

“The graduation requirements are two-fold. So, we do have requirements… for the Carnegie units that are required for graduation. And the state Board sets the minimum at 24 and U.S. History is one of those,” Vanderford explained. “And then there’s a separate graduation requirement for the end-of-course assessments.”

Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education, said, “Having fewer state tests required to graduate should be less taxing on educators, students and families alike.”