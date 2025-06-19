Mississippi, NVIDIA partner to advance AI education, workforce development

“These are the in-demand jobs of the future—jobs that will change the landscape of our economy for generations to come,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been inked between Mississippi and NVIDIA, a leader in artificial intelligence, to advance the state’s position as a leader in the AI field.

The MOU will cover AI integration of several areas, said Governor Tate Reeves Wednesday in a press conference, including education, research, workforce development, and economic development.

Reeves referred to the MOU as “historic” and added, “This is really a big deal for Mississippi and the people in the workforce of Mississippi.”

By signing the MOU, the Governor said, it shows the Magnolia State’s “commitment to developing” an advanced workforce while positioning Mississippi as a destination for AI and developing technologies.

The collaboration between Mississippi and NVIDIA, the Governor said, will advance vital industries in the state, such as agriculture, healthcare, energy and defense.

“By expanding AI education, investing in workforce development, and encouraging innovation, we, along with NVIDIA, are creating a pathway to dynamic careers in AI and cybersecurity for Mississippians,” said Reeves. “These are the in-demand jobs of the future—jobs that will change the landscape of our economy for generations to come. AI is here now, and it is here to stay. We are proud to partner with NVIDIA on this game-changing initiative and look forward to the many benefits Mississippians will reap as a result.”

Reeves believes small businesses and communities, big and small, will see the benefits of the agreement, with a major recipient being the state’s education system. K-12 public schools, community colleges, and institutions of higher learning will benefit from the agreement as teachers will receive training in AI and cybersecurity from trained AI professionals.

Schools in underserved and rural areas will “have equal access” to AI, Reeves said.

For its part, NVIDIA will work closely with Mississippi’s higher education institutions to develop comprehensive AI training programs, integrate NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute resources, and provide hands-on learning experiences, the company said. It will also provide access to teaching kits, subject experts, and certification pathways to support student preparation for careers in AI-related fields.

“Together, we will enhance economic growth through an AI-skilled workforce, advanced research, and industry engagement, positioning Mississippi as a hub for AI-driven transformation to the benefit of its communities,” said Louis Stewart, Head of Strategic Initiatives for NVIDIA’s global developer ecosystem.

AccelerateMS Executive Director Courtney Taylor said emphasis will be placed on math and science courses, plus additional courses dealing with AI and cybersecurity.

“AI is not just the future, it’s the present,” Taylor said. “By expanding AI education and fostering collaboration between our research institutions, industry leaders, and workforce initiatives, we are creating an ecosystem that drives innovation and expands Mississippi’s capabilities in AI and cybersecurity.”

Taylor added, “This collaboration with NVIDIA is another step in equipping Mississippians with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven economy.”