Gaming Commission seeks to crack down on online gambling sites operating illegally in Mississippi

The Mississippi Gaming Commission said Tuesday that it has issued cease and desist letters to multiple online gambling sites found operating illegally in Mississippi.

The Commission said letters were issued electronically and by mail to 10 companies operating sports wagering and/or online casinos in contravention of state and federal laws.

Cited among the laws at issue were Mississippi criminal gambling laws, the Mississippi Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, the Mississippi Gaming Control Act, the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006, and the Illegal Gambling Business Act.

Executive Director Jay McDaniel said the laws are clear that casino style gaming and sports wagering are not allowed online in Mississippi, outside of a licensed casino. He noted that wagers may only be offered and accepted on the premises of, and by an establishment authorized by Mississippi law or Tribal Compact.

“The [Mississippi Gaming Commission] will aggressively pursue both domestic and offshore illegal operators, and the MGC is currently providing criminal case files to our state and federal law enforcement partners and requesting prosecution,” McDaniel said in a statement. “Companies like those put on notice today mislead our residents by claiming to be legal outlets, when in fact they operate illegally and without providing any tax revenue or other tangible benefit to Mississippi.”

The Commission cautioned residents from engaging with any online site that offers gambling opportunities, as the player could be subject to criminal prosecution and forfeiture of money deposited with the site.

“These sites often promote themselves as legal, but there are no legal exceptions for online sports books or so called ‘sweepstakes’ casinos,” the Commission’s statement read. “While some games might be advertised as free to play, if there is an opportunity for the player to provide consideration and win something of value, and an element of chance exists in the game outcome, it is gaming under Mississippi law.”

The Commission listed the following sites as illegal online gaming operators:

betwhale.ag

betus.com.pa

betonline.ag

mybookie.ag

bovada.lv

americascardroom.eu

ignitioncasino.eu

lasatlantis.com

slotsandcasino.ag

chumbacasino.com

Legislation was filed this year to attempt to further crack down on ‘sweepstakes’ casinos in Mississippi but like the bill aimed at expanding online sports gambling in the state, it died as lawmakers failed to reach agreement on the issue.

During floor debate in the Senate, State Senator Joey Fillingane (R), the bill’s author, said the Mississippi Gaming Commission and established licensed casinos favored the measure.

“One of the major problems are Mississippians have no idea when they’re on their devices that they’re even breaking the law because it looks completely legitimate,” he said in February.

Fillingane further noted that the Gaming Commission has previously tried to enforce the law by sending cease-and-desist letters. However, he said, none of the companies, including MyBookie, BetUS, and BetOnline, ever responded to the letters.

The Pine Belt senator said companies that operate online betting websites are often headquartered thousands of miles from the Magnolia State, specifically mentioning Australia.