Reeves, Wicker lead Mississippi economic development effort at Paris Air Show

By: Frank Corder - June 17, 2025

  • “Our Mississippi team is working all over the world to bring the high-paying jobs of the future to our state,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) and U.S Senator Roger Wicker (R) led a delegation of economic development and business leaders from Mississippi to the 2025 Paris Air Show being held in Le Bourget, France this week.

The goal of the delegation was to tell the Magnolia State’s story of recent economic development successes while attracting new industries to invest in Mississippi.

“Our Mississippi team is working all over the world to bring the high-paying jobs of the future to our state — and it’s one of the reasons why our economic development pipeline is bigger than ever,” Governor Reeves shared on social media Monday.

He added that “even more progress” was being made at the event.

The Mississippi Development Authority shared the image below of their display booth, touting the state’s ability to assist prospective companies from site selection to groundbreaking.

Organized by SIAE, a subsidiary of the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS), it is the world’s largest aerospace gathering and serves as a global platform for showcasing groundbreaking advancements in aerospace, defense, and space technologies.

The event features over 2,500 exhibitors from 48 countries, with 300 start-ups companies and 150 aircraft companies on display.

“For more than a century, the Paris Air Show has been the preferred venue for meetings and opportunities for the global aerospace industry,” organizers said on their event site.

Some of the Mississippi companies making the trip with the state delegation are V2 Forensics, Hyperion Technology Group, Electro National Corporation, and Camgian.

