Balch & Bingham’s Hoffmann appointed Honorary Consul of Belgium for Mississippi and Alabama

Jonathan Hoffmann, a partner at Balch & Bingham, has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Belgium for Mississippi and Alabama. His investiture took place on May 5, 2025.

As an Honorary Consul, Hoffmann will be a part of Belgium’s diplomatic mission to the United States, working closely with the Consulate General of Belgium in Atlanta to assist with both consular issues and economic development initiatives.

On the economic development front, Hoffmann will serve as a resource and conduit for the opportunities available in Mississippi and Alabama for Belgian businesses and citizens. This includes hosting and facilitating trade representatives and their missions, as well as providing ongoing support to help Belgian companies navigate the U.S. market.

Hoffmann is a citizen of both the United States and Belgium. As a first-generation American with children who are also Belgian and American citizens, he is an active member of the Belgian-American community, including supporting Belgian businesses over the past several years.

“I’m honored to serve in this role, bridging my family’s home country with our new home here. I look forward to fostering the growing relationship between Belgium, Mississippi, and Alabama”, Hoffmann said.

At Balch & Bingham, Hoffmann is a partner in Balch Sports and a member of the firm’s Consumer Finance Compliance and Defense Practice. For sports, he represents organizing committees, national governing bodies, and sport presentation companies, serving as outside general counsel for major events like The World Games 2022 and the 2025 World Police & Fire Games. On the consumer finance side, he has defended hundreds of individual and class action lawsuits under the TCPA, FDCPA, and FCRA, and guides clients through regulatory compliance, as well as bankruptcy litigation.

Hoffmann looks to help strengthen ties between Belgium and the states of Mississippi and Alabama, promoting mutual understanding and economic collaboration.