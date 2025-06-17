Appointees named to Mississippi’s Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Council

Two slots remain to be filled by Governor Tate Reeves. The group will review applications for grants funded by the proceeds of opioid settlements.

A Mississippi Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Council is being formed to assist the state in the utilization of millions in settlement funds which will be used to help those who have become addicted to opioids.

The purpose of the council is to review applications for grants funded by the proceeds of opioid settlements and to make recommendations to the Legislature for the appropriation of such proceeds to fund the grants.

Mississippi will receive a total of $370 million in the settlement. The state will oversee the spending of 85 percent or $315 million, with $259 million required to go toward the formation of opioid remediation efforts. The remaining $56 million is unrestricted.

According to the Mississippi Attorney General office as announced on their website, the state was successful in reaching settlements in 2021 with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, McKeesson and Cardinal Health. The state also secured a settlement with Johnson and Johnson, a major drug manufacturer.

Nationwide settlements being proposed are expected to add drug manufacturers Teva and Allegran, nationwide pharmacies CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and the grocery chain Kroger to Mississippi’s list, the Attorney General’s information states.

A bill passed by the Legislature this past session – SB 2767 – established a panel of 15 voting members and 22 advisory, or non-voting, members to comprise Mississippi’s Opioid Settlement Advisory Council.

As of Tuesday, most of those appointments have been made by officials in several state offices, including the Mississippi Attorney General, Department of Mental Health, State Department of Health, the Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and several others.

According to the most recent list of appointees provided by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, all but two appointments have been made to the council, both of which are the responsibility of Governor Tate Reeves. A request for comment from the Governor’s office on the status of the appointments was not returned by publication time.

On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) issued a statement announcing his appointees to the voting panel of the council. They are Mark Stovall and Andy Taggart. Stovall serves as CEO of Oceans Healthcare while Taggart is a practicing attorney who also previously served as Chief of Staff for former Mississippi Governor Kirk Fordice (R).

“These appointments bring professional expertise and deep personal commitment to combating the opioid crisis that has devastated too many Mississippians,” Hosemann said. “Their guidance will help ensure the Mississippi Legislature uses these funds wisely to save lives, support families, and prevent future opioid misuse.”

House Speaker Jason White (R) appointed addiction advocate James Moore and Attala County Chancery Clerk Gerry Taylor to the voting member panel.

Within the council, appointments also came from the state Supreme Court, Department of Education, Mississippi Municipal League, Mississippi Association of Supervisors, Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police, and Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association.

Hosemann and Speaker White were also tasked with appointing two members from their respective legislative bodies to the advisory council. Hosemann chose State Senators Nicole Boyd (R) and Angela Turner Ford (D), while White selected State Representatives Samuel Creekmore (R) and Clay Deweese (R).

Initial terms for the appointees selected by the Governor, Lt. Governor and Speaker of the House will last until December 31, 2027. Their subsequent appointees will serve a four-year term.

All other appointees will serve three-year terms, according to the legislation.

The bill states all members were to be appointed within 60 days of the effective date of the act, and the first meeting of the council is to take place 90 days after the effective date. The bill states it will go into effect upon its passage, which occurred when Governor Reeves signed it on April 20, making this Thursday the deadline to make appointments.

The full list of council appointees as of Tuesday, June 17, is below.