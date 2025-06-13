Roses and ramblings

From the All-American Rose Garden to the Pocket Museum and lots of dining options, a day trip to Hattiesburg is worth the drive.

Many students and alumni might have been focused on the University of Southern Mississippi’s baseball team. However, my interest in the university revolved around the Rose Garden located at the entrance of the 177-year-old institution. Until recently, I didn’t know it existed.

When I asked a few friends, mostly gardeners and flower enthusiasts, if they had ever visited the Rose Garden at USM, they responded with a blank look on their faces and verbally said, “No, never heard of it.” It was time to plan a trip and check it out in person.

I texted my friend Charlotte, who lives in Petal, and asked if she had ever visited the Rose Garden. “Yes,” she said, “and it is beautiful when it is at peak blooming season.” I knew we had probably missed that opportunity, especially with all the storms and rain we had in May. It would take a toll on the roses.

We set a date for me to leave the farm and venture off to the metropolis of Hattiesburg. Charlotte said to meet her at Chesterfields, and we would have lunch. Certainly! I’m always eager to try a new (to me) restaurant.

Chesterfields, A Hattiesburg Original

Established over forty years ago, the restaurant is conveniently located just off Highway 49. Watch for the signs to take the exit to 4646 Hardy Street. I had no trouble finding the restaurant; however, the last of the lunch crowd still occupied the parking spaces. I had to park behind the facility. Then, I made my way to the courtyard and waited for Charlotte.

Greeted warmly by the hostess, we were escorted to a booth and given an extensive menu. There were numerous choices, including appetizers, gumbo, salads, loaded potatoes, sandwiches, pasta, burgers, desserts, a kids’ menu, and daily lunch specials. We made our selection that included the side dish of steamed broccoli. Superb!

We returned to our vehicles, and she led the way to USM’s campus.

All-American Rose Garden

Visitors beware—if you pick a rose from one of the semicircular formations of hybrid roses at the Rose Garden, be prepared to pay the $500 fine. I’m so glad I read that warning before I went because there were several that caught my eye from the thirty-two rose beds.

Who created the All-American Rose Garden? Let’s go back a few years to the year 1972. William W. Wicht, Sr., President of the Hattiesburg Area Rose Society, had the idea for a rose garden to be planted on the campus of Southern Miss. Other members of the Rose Society agreed and offered their support.

Wicht contacted Dr. William D. McCain (1931-1993), President Emeritus of Southern Miss, about the idea. Perhaps, while casting the vision to Dr. McCain, Mr. Wicht might have reminded him that “roses speak a thousand words” (original source unknown). What better flower to represent an institution of higher learning?

With the green thumb approval, the rose beds grew from a plan to planting to the establishment of permanent beds in 1973. The official dedication took place in 1974. The vision had bloomed.

On the USM Physical Plant Facebook page, there is a flashback post from October 2, 2015, regarding the dedication. It reads as follows:

Our FlashbackFriday takes us to the dedication ceremony of the All-American Rose Garden, which opened in 1974. The award-winning garden, which houses 800 bushes of roses, is an accredited American Association of Rose Society test garden throughout the state. In order to keep the garden in pristine condition our groundskeepers have to constantly prune, mulch, mow, and repair damaged beds. We are proud of them for the hard work that goes into the upkeep of our campus landmark.

Later, USM President Emeritus Dr. Aubrey K. Lucas praised Wicht’s vision. In an interview with Dr. David Tisdale (USM News, 12/11/2024), Dr. Lucas stated, “There were initial concerns in the beginning about the potential cost and upkeep of a rose garden, but the rosarians in Hattiesburg were very much in favor of it, and Dr. McCain was also adamant in his support of the project. We’re fortunate that they persisted and, through the years, created one of the most interesting and beautiful places to visit on campus and in the city.”

Southern Living Magazine, June 26, 2024, included the Southern Miss Rose Garden, ranked eleventh in “The 15 Most Beautiful Rose Gardens in the South You Can Visit.” The short honorable mention points to the fact that often, the peak blooms coincide with college graduation. It’s also a popular location for wedding and family photos.

You may recall the 2013 EF-4 tornado that struck the Hattiesburg area. The Rose Garden sustained significant damage, nearly wiping it out. Then came the replanting project, which the USM Physical Plant department oversaw. Over time, there has been a concerted effort to replant the Rose Garden with its original nearly 800 plants. And then came the freeze of December 2022, the summer drought of 2023, as well as other storms, insects, and plant diseases. As with any garden, it requires consistent maintenance and oversight.

(Photo from visithburg.org)

Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

After we visited the Rose Garden, we made our way back to Charlotte and Bill’s (her husband) home for a delicious supper and coffee on the back porch. The hours flew by as we shared stories with each other. The next day, Charlotte wanted to take me to see the historic homes of Hattiesburg and the revitalization of the downtown area. Of course, I agreed because it had been years since I had been in that area.

At one point, we decided to park the automobile and go window shopping—one of the places that caught our eye was Camp Create at Studio 522. We picked up the brochure for the Kids Summer Art Camp and discussed this as a possibility for her grandchildren.

While walking back to the vehicle, we decided to take a slight detour and be “children at heart.”

We made our way down an alley where we found the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, Mississippi’s Tiniest Museum. We admired the Art in the Alley, watched a little boy view the pocket theater, and were delighted to find the Legos, big and small, tucked in various places along our stroll.

Ramblings

What was next on our Hattiesburg Ramblings? Food, of course, and I had a request. I enjoy reading Robert St. John’s column on Mondays in Magnolia Tribune, and I wanted to eat at one of his restaurants. Ed’s Burger Joint was at the top of the recommendation list.

However, when it came to the final decision, Crescent City Grill won. From the menu of oysters, shrimp, crawfish etouffee, and Cajun enchilada, we decided that, once again, we couldn’t decide. Our waiter recommended Catfish Plaquemine. Oh, my word! Melt in your mouth, delicious. We savored every bite.

Next, Charlotte and I needed a cup of coffee. We went down the street to 3207 Hardy Street to Loblolly Bakery. I purchased a loaf of sourdough bread and two cookies for the grandsons to take home with me. We ordered our flavored coffees and shared a granola cookie, enjoying fellowship together. All too quickly, it was time to get back on the road and drive back to the Farm.

Yes, “roses do speak thousands of words,” whether they are at the All-American Rose Garden or in a beautiful arrangement for a special occasion. The goal of the trip may have been the Rose Garden. The trip turned out to be so much more than just touring the beautiful Rose Garden. There was driving through the countryside, seeing the sites of Hattiesburg, the fantastic food, and sharing stories and laughter with a dear friend. Everything I experienced exceeded my expectations.

I promised my friend I would return soon and stay longer. Perhaps this is why someone said, “True friendship is like a rose; we don’t realize its beauty until it fades” (source unknown).