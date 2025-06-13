Skip to content
Nearly 280 from Mississippi National Guard deployed to D.C. in support of Saturday’s military parade

By: Frank Corder - June 13, 2025

(Photo from the MS National Guard on Facebook, June 2025)

  • The events of the day are meant to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

The Mississippi National Guard is heading to Washington D.C. to support the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday celebration and the grand military parade organized by America250, an initiative of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, and the White House.

The parade will take place on Saturday, June 14 – Flag Day – at 6:30 p.m. on Constitution Ave NW between 15th Street and 23rd Street.

The Second Continental Congress established the Continental Army on June 14, 1775, making the creation of America’s first national military force, more than a year before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Nearly 280 Soldiers and Airmen from the Mississippi National Guard’s 112th Military Police Battalion, 172nd Airlift Wing, and 186th Air Refueling Wing deployed Thursday to Washington, D.C.

Their mission will be to assist the U.S. Secret Service and Park Police during what the National Guard called a “historic milestone.”

(Photo from the MS National Guard on Facebook, June 2025)

According to America250, the event is designed not only to showcase the Army’s modern capabilities but also to inspire a new generation to embrace the spirit of service, resilience, and leadership that defines the United States.

“The parade will trace the Army’s evolution from the Revolutionary War through to the U.S. Army of Tomorrow,” organizers said. “Attendees will experience 250 years of Army heritage through historical U.S. Army personnel reenactors, period-accurate equipment, vehicles, impressive flyovers, and military bands participating in this landmark event.”

President Donald Trump is also scheduled to deliver remarks celebrating the Army’s exceptional service, significant achievements, and enduring legacy. 

The day’s events will also feature an Army Festival on the National Mall between 9th Street and 14th Street, which begins at 8 a.m. Military vehicles used through the nation’s history along with other artifacts and activities will be on display.

However, the day is not without controversy, as anti-Trump protests under the banner of “No Kings” have been organized across the nation on the same day by a litany of progressive organizations. Critics say the event is wasteful and driven by Trump’s ego.

As first reported by Magnolia Tribune this week, seven such protests have been organized in Mississippi in the cities of Hernando, Oxford, Tupelo, Starkville, Jackson, Hattiesburg and Gulfport.

READ MORE: Seven ‘No Kings’ protests against Trump planned in Mississippi Saturday, part of nationwide effort

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
