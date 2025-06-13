Magnolia Mornings: June 13, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics makes arrests, seizes drugs in Brookhaven

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced late Thursday that agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conducted an enforcement action on Sunday as part of a lengthy investigation targeting the distribution of controlled substances in the Brookhaven area.

DPS said agents executed six search warrants during this operation and a total of eight subjects were arrested on felony charges and large quantities of drugs were seized.

According to DPS, “During this operation, agents seized approximately 6,410 grams of powder cocaine, approximately 2,292 grams of marijuana, approximately 36 grams of crack cocaine, approximately four dosage units of methamphetamine, approximately 0.5 dosage units of Hydrocodone, approximately 60 dosage units of Alprazolam, and approximately six grams of THC gummies. Agents also seized approximately $27,569.00 in U.S. Currency, two vehicles, and one stolen handgun.”

2. Bigger Pie Forum raises questions about AWS project in Madison County

WLBT reports that non-profit Bigger Pie Forum is sounding the alarm about the $10 billion Amazon Web Services project in Madison County.

“There are a number of things I’m concerned about. But the main thing is the impact on residential small customers, which I don’t think has been addressed,” Bigger Pie Forum Chairman Kelley Williams explained, per WLBT.

WLBT went on to report that “Williams says it limits the protections that are typically in place for the rate payers. AWS will need a lot of power to make the project a reality, but the legislation carves out a fast track for utility approvals to get it off the ground. Beyond that, Williams says it doesn’t let the Public Service Commission have the usual regulation input.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Israel launches strike against Iran targeting nuclear and military sites, killing top commanders

The BBC reports that Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in Israel’s strikes early on Friday, “the most senior Iranian leader to die in the attacks.”

“Israel launched widescale strikes against Iran, saying it targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders, despite US President Donald Trump warning its ally against scuppering talks on a potential nuclear deal,” the BBC reported. “Tehran has warned that Israel and the US – which denies being involved – will pay a ‘heavy price’ for the attacks, raising concerns that this will lead an already fragile region into full-scale war.”

The BBC also noted that ‘Operation Rising Lion’ has reportedly killed several other senior Iranian military figures and nuclear scientists, including:

Gholamali Rashid, the commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters

Fereydoon Abbasi, nuclear scientist and former head Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization

Mohammad Mahdi Tehranchi, another nuclear scientist involved in Iran’s nuclear weapons programme

Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s armed forces

Ali Shamkhani, senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been seriously injured, according to Iranian reports.

2. Appeals court lifts block of Trump’s California National Guard deployment

As reported by The Hill, “A federal appeals court panel late Thursday temporarily lifted a judge’s order ruling President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard illegal, enabling the troops to remain assisting with immigration raids in Los Angeles, for now.”

“The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals landed mere hours after U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ordered the president to return control of the troops to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) by Friday afternoon,” The Hill reported.

The Hill noted, “The three-judge appeals panel comprises two Trump-nominated judges, Mark Bennett and Eric Miller, and Judge Jennifer Sung, an appointee of former President Biden.”

Sports

1. Shuckers look to clinch South division

The Biloxi Shuckers need to win four of their next nine first-half season games to clinch the South Division.

On Thursday, the Shuckers took a 6-5 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts in Tennessee.

Biloxi’s record sits atop the South Division at 36-24 with Montgomery five games back in the Southern League South Division.

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

2. Ole Miss looks ahead to new era in college athletics

The House vs. NCAA settlement sends college athletics into a new era of revenue sharing with student-athletes. Ole Miss Athletics said it is welcoming this significant step towards a stable future for the industry.

“The settlement opens the door for schools to share up to $20.5 million annually with its student-athletes starting July 1, 2025,” Ole Miss Athletics shared Thursday. “The $20.5 million will be made up of new scholarships and cash distributions, while student-athletes may continue receiving compensation for the use of their Name, Image and Likeness.”

In addition, the establishment of the College Sports Commission, a new regulatory body, will oversee the enforcement of third-party NIL deals and revenue-sharing practices for student-athletes. The Commission, which is independent of the NCAA, will only enforce settlement-related rules and investigate any potential violations.

Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, said, “This settlement not only provides unprecedented financial opportunities but also enhances support services, including mental health resources, nutrition programs and extended medical coverage, ensuring our athletes thrive both on and off the field.”

Markets & Business

1. Stock futures down, energy prices up after Israel’s Iran strike

CNBC reports, “U.S. stock futures tumbled early Friday after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Iran, pushing energy prices higher and adding another complication at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions.”

“The market drop happened as Israel’s defense minister Israel Katz declared a special state of emergency following an Israeli attack on Iran. Two U.S. officials said that there is no U.S. involvement or assistance, according to NBC News,” CNBC reported. “Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate crude futures both surged more than 8%. WTI crude oil neared $74 a barrel.”

CNBC went on to note, “Along with the moves in energy prices, the dollar also rallied and gold accelerated more than 1% amid a safe-haven bid from investors.”

2. Ellison becomes 2nd richest person in the world

FoxBusiness reports that Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison added $26 billion to his net worth on Thursday, becoming the second richest person in the world.

“His already-massive personal fortune reached $243 billion on Thursday thanks to the $26 billion jump, according to Forbes ,” FoxBusiness reported. “A rise in shares of Oracle, the tech company that Ellison co-founded 48 years ago, helped lift his net worth to a new level, the outlet reported.”

FoxBusiness continued, “Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett ranked third, fourth and fifth-richest, respectively, behind Ellison, according to Forbes.”