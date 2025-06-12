Serving fresh, supporting local: Inside Vicksburg’s Tomato Place

Until you go, you’ll never fully understand why time slows, conversations linger, and sweet tea endlessly flows at The Tomato Place.

Tucked away off Highway 61 in Vicksburg, Mississippi, is a slice of the South that is just as culturally diverse, being part soul food kitchen, part produce market, and all community—The Tomato Place. Once you go, you’ll discover it isn’t a quick stop for “a snack” or “something to hold you over until dinnertime.” But first …the story.

Decades ago, the founder/owner, Luke Hughes, was scattering his fruit stands across town. Now, this was nothing new for Hughes. He had worked fruit stands all his life. What was different was how he grew his fruit stands into a full-blown cooperative where people gather for the food but stay for the feeling. He created a place of tradition, resourcefulness, and a deep understanding of how food brings people together.

Stepping onto the colorful porch of the market/restaurant, the vision is a clutter of vintage signs and mismatched chairs. The setting is not polished. It’s unique. But it’s the scent that draws you in—flowers, fresh produce, and scrumptious menu items. For many locals, it’s the site of family reunions, first dates, post-church brunches, and quick stops that become hour-long visits. Yet, the impact goes beyond food. It’s “your grandma’s back porch,” and, until you go, you’ll never fully understand why time slows, conversations linger, and sweet tea endlessly flows at The Tomato Place.

(Photo by The Tomato Place)

Rooted in Mississippi’s historic river town, Vicksburg, the concept of The Tomato Place has always been to value people over profits, roots over trends, and soul over style. Its mission is to “be and stay local” and to “give back.” The Tomato Place supports local farmers, hires from within the community, and provides a platform for local artists and musicians. Even during the most difficult times, whether storms, economic downturns, or a global pandemic, the team adapted and served meals to frontline workers, kept prices fair, and continued to operate.

So here, local farmers sell their harvests, the staff become family, and tourists become friends. All savor the authentic Mississippi cuisine and hospitality.

Some of the menu musts are:

Fried Green Tomatoes – A fan favorite. Crispy, tangy, and served with the right amount of seasoning.

Catfish Po’boy – Overflowing with flavor, it’s a classic Southern sandwich done right.

Gumbo – Rich, spicy, and satisfying, everything you want in a bowl of soul food.

Smoothies – Made from fresh fruit, these smoothies are a refreshing surprise winning over even the most skeptical guests.

(Photo by The Tomato Place)

And, please, don’t forget your tomatoes, whether it’s a bag of heirlooms, a tomato sandwich on the spot, or the just-right crunch of fried green tomatoes. After all, tomatoes are the stars at The “Tomato” Place, being versatile, easy to grow, and packed with flavor due to a little Southern sunshine. Here, tomatoes symbolize something bigger: simplicity, nourishment, and roots. They started everything. From heirlooms to bite-sized cherry tomatoes, this fruit appears in dishes and drinks. Whether sliced raw, adapted into a savory sauce, or blended into a fresh juice, tomatoes form the backbone of the café’s identity and serve as a metaphor for the place itself, planted and grown with love in the community they serve.

Other menu items include hamburgers, hotdogs, sandwiches, plate lunches/dinners, desserts, shakes, coke floats, and more than enough sweet tea for a small army. However, the dining experience is not in what’s served, but how it’s made with local ingredients, time-honored recipes, and a whole lot of heart and soul.

(Photo by The Tomato Place)

The Tomato Place has remained grounded in its mission, even after national TV features and online buzz. Staying focused and leaning into inspiration and originality have kept The Tomato Place from “going corporate” and sacrificing charm for scalability. The staff knows the regulars by name, and travelers leave as friends. Music drifts from the porch, stories ramble across wooden tables and weather-worn benches. The people connection might be the most memorable flavor at The Tomato Place …but that would be a toss-up. In a noisy, often boisterous world, here in the South, there’s power in simplicity, authenticity, and a darn good tomato sandwich.

Plan Your Visit to The Tomato Place